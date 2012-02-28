(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 -

Summary analysis -- ConocoPhillips -------------------------------- 28-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: United States

State/Province: Texas

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 20825C

Mult. CUSIP6: 20825E

Mult. CUSIP6: 2082M2

Mult. CUSIP6: 2082M3

Mult. CUSIP6: 2082M5

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Oct-2007 A/A-1 A/A-1

04-Sep-2002 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Rationale

The rating on ConocoPhillips continues to reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's business risk position as "strong" and financial risk position as "modest" (as our criteria define these terms). Based on Standard & Poor's current long-range price deck (see reference below: West Texas Intermediate, $70 per barrel; Brent, $75 per barrel; and Henry Hub natural gas, $4.00 per thousand BTUs), we would expect funds from operations (FFO; operating cash flow before working capital changes) to total debt to be about 60%, EBIT to interest of about 10x, and debt to EBITDA of less than 1.5x--all levels we view as robust. While ConocoPhillips' financial performance will remain subject to wide fluctuations, even in a scenario of depressed oil and gas prices, we would expect the company to continue to generate positive net earnings, although it could need to rely on its cash reserves or external funding sources if it maintains capital spending at the approximate $14 billion level planned for 2012. However, we believe sources of liquidity would be ample to coverall any deficit of likely magnitude.

ConocoPhillips is planning to spin off a newly formed company, Phillips 66 through a special dividend to ConocoPhillips shareholders in a transaction management expects will be completed during the second quarter of this year. We see little likelihood that the transaction will not be completed as planned. Phillips 66 will comprise ConocoPhillips' refining and marketing, midstream, and chemicals businesses, leaving ConocoPhillips its well-positioned oil and gas E&P business.