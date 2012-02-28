(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 28 -
Ratings -- gategroup Financial Services S.a.r.l ------------------- 28-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Luxembourg
Primary SIC: Eating places
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Feb-2012 NR/-- NR/--
12-Sep-2011 BB/-- BB/--
26-Jan-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
22-Mar-2007 B/-- B/--
