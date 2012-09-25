Sept 25 Ulysses (European Loan Conduit No. 27) PLC

* Moody's has today downgraded the Class A Notes issued by Ulysses (European Loan Conduit No. 27) PLC :

....GBP249M Class A Notes, Downgraded to Baa3 (sf);

previously on Jul 6, 2009 Downgraded to A2 (sf)

....Class X1 Notes, Affirmed at B2 (sf);

previously on Aug 22, 2012 Downgraded to B2 (sf)

Moody's does not rate the Class B, Class C, Class D, Class E, or the Class X2 Notes.