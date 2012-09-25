UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Sept 25 Ulysses (European Loan Conduit No. 27) PLC
* Moody's has today downgraded the Class A Notes issued by Ulysses (European Loan Conduit No. 27) PLC :
....GBP249M Class A Notes, Downgraded to Baa3 (sf);
previously on Jul 6, 2009 Downgraded to A2 (sf)
....Class X1 Notes, Affirmed at B2 (sf);
previously on Aug 22, 2012 Downgraded to B2 (sf)
Moody's does not rate the Class B, Class C, Class D, Class E, or the Class X2 Notes.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts