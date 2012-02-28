(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 28 -
Summary analysis -- Caisse des Depots et Consignations ------------ 28-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA+/Negative/A-1+ Country: France
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 128009
Mult. CUSIP6: 12800L
Mult. CUSIP6: 12800M
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-Jan-2012 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+
15-Nov-1994 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Critical public policy role and integral link with the state, which secures governmental
commitment to its operations.
-- Cautious strategy conciliating public policy commitments and adequate business
efficiency.
-- Sound risk-management practices and corporate governance.
-- Gradual restoration of the financial profile of the savings funds division since the
reform of the Livret A.
Weaknesses:
-- High equity risks.
-- Structural volatility in earnings.
-- Moderate capital position at its main division.