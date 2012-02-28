(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 -

Overview

-- We are assigning our 'BB' long-term corporate credit rating to Switzerland-based airline caterer gategroup Holding AG (gategroup).

-- We are also assigning an issue rating of 'BB' and a recovery rating of '4' to the proposed senior unsecured bond of about EUR350 million to be issued by wholly owned subsidiary gategroup Finance (Luxembourg) S.A.

-- At the same time, we are affirming our 'BB' long-term corporate credit rating on intermediate holding company gategroup Financial Services S.a.r.l and withdrawing the rating at gategroup's request.

-- The stable outlook reflects our opinion that the company's credit metrics will remain commensurate with the 'BB' rating over the next 12 months.

Rating Action

On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB' long-term corporate credit rating to Switzerland-based airline caterer gategroup Holding AG. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we assigned a 'BB' issue rating to the proposed EUR350 million bond to be issued by wholly owned subsidiary gategroup Finance (Luxembourg) S.A., aimed at refinancing the group's existing senior loans. The recovery rating on this instrument is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We understand that the company is also entering into a new EUR100 million senior unsecured multicurrency revolving credit facility (RCF), which is unrated.