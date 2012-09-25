(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Credit Bank of Moscow's (CBM) RUB3bn issue of BO-2 senior unsecured bonds with final maturity in September 2015 and a one-year put option, a final Long-term local currency rating of 'BB-' and National Long-term rating of 'A+(rus)'.

CBOM's ratings are Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default (IDR) 'BB-'/Stable, Long-term local currency IDR 'BB-'/Stable, Short-term foreign currency IDR 'B', Viability Rating 'bb-', Support Rating '5' and Support Rating Floor 'No Floor'.