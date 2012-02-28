(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 28 - Today, Fitch Ratings has published a quarterly
update on the U.S. protein industry. The report discusses the
significant magnitude of margin contraction in beef and pork
processing and examines the dynamics surrounding this relatively
recent trend.
According to the report, meat processing margins are
compressing because wholesale pricing is not always keeping pace
with changes in livestock costs. 'Livestock prices are likely to
remain high due to low cattle supply and strong export demand
but price fatigue is setting in. Both retailers and consumers
are bound to push back,' said Carla Norfleet Taylor, Director at
Fitch Ratings. 'We believe processors with the best operating
efficiency and a high mix of value-added products will
outperform.'
Earlier this year, Fitch upgraded Tyson Foods, Inc.
(Tyson) and Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Smithfield) due to
significant debt reduction and above normal consolidated
operating performance. Weakness in red meat processing margins
in isolation is not expected to result in negative rating
actions for issuers in Fitch's rated universe.
Companies mentioned in this report and their respective
issuer default ratings (IDR) include:
--Cargill, Inc. : 'A'; Outlook Negative;
--Tyson: 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Smithfield: 'BB-'; Outlook Stable;
--JBS S.A. : 'BB-'; Outlook Stable;
--National Beef Packing Company, LLC; (Not Rated)
--Hormel Foods Corporation ; (Not Rated)
