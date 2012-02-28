(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 - In a newly-published report, Fitch Ratings says that the French higher education sector is experiencing ongoing change. Characterised by the coexistence of two models, Fitch considers recent reforms have speeded up a rapprochement between the universities (publicly-owned) and the grandes ecoles (public or private).

Higher education is the responsibility of the French state. At the national level, the sector's budget is voted on by parliament and consolidated with the research budget within the inter-ministerial mission for research and higher education (MIRES). In 2011, this accounted for 8.8% of the total state budget.

Fitch's analytical approach is based on the legal status and funding patterns of the institution. For public establishments, Fitch applies its public sector entities methodology following a top-down approach. Depending on the funding method used, it applies either the tax-supported rating criteria or the revenue-supported rating criteria.

The report also focuses on the law governing the liberties and responsibilities of universities (LRU) adopted in 2007, which allowed a large majority of France's universities to become autonomous. Fitch considers that beyond clarification and streamlining, these reform will also boost the attractiveness of the establishments and their international reputations.

The grandes ecoles are mainly financed through fees (state receipts represented only 12.2% in 2009) and students are selected through entry examinations. Conversely, universities are mainly financed by the state (82.1% in 2009) although there is expected to be an increase in private funds in the medium term, notably through the creation of university foundations.

Fitch notes that although the vast majority of the establishments are financially solid, at the end of 2011, seven of them (including four universities and two grandes ecoles) were placed under the financial supervision of their respective rector following two successive years of deficit. Over the medium term, in a period of financial crisis and growing financing needs, education fees are bound to increase and help finance these establishments.

