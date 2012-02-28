(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 28 - In a newly-published report, Fitch Ratings says that the French higher education
sector is experiencing ongoing change. Characterised by the coexistence of two models, Fitch
considers recent reforms have speeded up a rapprochement between the universities
(publicly-owned) and the grandes ecoles (public or private).
Higher education is the responsibility of the French state. At the national
level, the sector's budget is voted on by parliament and consolidated with the
research budget within the inter-ministerial mission for research and higher
education (MIRES). In 2011, this accounted for 8.8% of the total state budget.
Fitch's analytical approach is based on the legal status and funding patterns of
the institution. For public establishments, Fitch applies its public sector
entities methodology following a top-down approach. Depending on the funding
method used, it applies either the tax-supported rating criteria or the
revenue-supported rating criteria.
The report also focuses on the law governing the liberties and responsibilities
of universities (LRU) adopted in 2007, which allowed a large majority of
France's universities to become autonomous. Fitch considers that beyond
clarification and streamlining, these reform will also boost the attractiveness
of the establishments and their international reputations.
The grandes ecoles are mainly financed through fees (state receipts represented
only 12.2% in 2009) and students are selected through entry examinations.
Conversely, universities are mainly financed by the state (82.1% in 2009)
although there is expected to be an increase in private funds in the medium
term, notably through the creation of university foundations.
Fitch notes that although the vast majority of the establishments are
financially solid, at the end of 2011, seven of them (including four
universities and two grandes ecoles) were placed under the financial supervision
of their respective rector following two successive years of deficit. Over the
medium term, in a period of financial crisis and growing financing needs,
education fees are bound to increase and help finance these establishments.
The report, entitled "Higher Education", covers the sector's legal framework and
updated financial situation including revenue and expenditure and debt issues.
It is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: The French Higher Education Sector - English version
here