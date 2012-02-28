(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 -

Summary analysis -- Omnicare Inc. --------------------------------- 28-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Kentucky

Primary SIC: Health and allied

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 681904

Mult. CUSIP6: 68214L

Mult. CUSIP6: 68214Q

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Dec-2007 BB/-- BB/--

18-Jun-2007 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Covington, Ky.-based Omnicare Inc. reflect our expectations for flat revenues in 2012, given the pressure created by new generic drugs and improved, but still stagnant, organic bed growth. We believe margins could improve by as much as 100 basis points given the impact of more profitable generic drugs and Omnicare's cost saving initiatives. We expect it to generate roughly $450 million of operating cash flow in 2012, down from $550 million in 2011. However, 2011 included some working capital improvements and cash refunds for taxes that are not likely to be repeated in 2012.

Omnicare's "fair" business risk profile (according to our criteria) reflects the stabilization of beds served, and thus the stabilization of total prescriptions dispensed. We expect beds served to remain flat in 2012, with acquisitions providing some potential upside. Omnicare's number of beds served, a key driver of revenue growth, improved sequentially in the fourth quarter 2011 to 1,378,000 from 1,376,000 as of Sept. 30, 2011. Omnicare did not acquire any beds in the fourth quarter 2011, and this is its first quarter of organic bed growth in over eight years. We believe Omnicare's refocus on customer experience, and sales and marketing helped it improve customer retention.

The fair business risk profile continues to reflect Omnicare's narrow business focus, exposing it to industry-specific risks, such as the potential for future reimbursement pressure. However, risks partly are offset by the company's opportunity to capitalize on its leading position as a provider of pharmacy services to nursing homes and other long-term care providers, and its ability to generate free cash flow despite numerous operating hurdles over the past few years. Omnicare achieved its leading market position through a long series of acquisitions. It leverages this larger size to achieve operational economies of scale and improve its purchasing clout with pharmaceutical manufacturers. Given its broad industry presence, it would be difficult for any national managed care company to serve its nursing home and long-term care members without operating through Omnicare.

Omnicare faces the potential for pricing pressures from Medicare Part D and Medicaid. Its contracts under Medicare Part D are renegotiated annually and could come under pressure in the future as the government tries to reduce the health care costs.

At approximately 3.6x as of Dec. 31, 2011, adjusted total debt to EBITDA is appropriate for a "significant" financial risk profile. We suspect leverage could improve as Omnicare generates greater profits through generic drugs. Also, Omnicare continues to reduce debt; it redeemed its 6.125% and 6.875% senior subordinated notes in 2011, reducing total debt by about $180 million, net of new issuances. However, debt-financed acquisitions or share repurchases could delay a further improvement in its financial risk profile.