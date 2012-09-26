(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Techem GmbH's EUR410m seven-year 6.125% senior secured
notes and EUR450m five-year senior secured loans, a final rating of 'BB'. Fitch has also
assigned the EUR325m eight-year 7.875% senior subordinated notes, issued by Techem Energy
Metering Service GmbH & Co KG, a rating of 'B'.
The new financing refinances legacy senior and junior loans borrowed in 2008,
when Techem was acquired by funds owned by Macquarie European Infrastructure
Fund II Limited Partnership, and transaction-related costs.
The assignment of the final ratings follows a review of final documentation
which materially conforms to information received at the time the agency
assigned the expected ratings together with Techem GmbH's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) (see "Fitch Assigns Techem 'BB-'; Rates Secured Notes &
Loans 'BB(EXP)'; Subordinated Notes 'B(EXP)'" dated 12 September 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com).
Techem's 'BB-' IDR is supported by its leading position as a sub-metering
business in its domestic German market and its niche industry, which is
characterized by stable recurring revenues, with over 80% generated by its
domestic and international Energy Services divisions, and underpinned by the
duration of contracts of five-10 years in Energy Services and 10-15 years in
Energy Contracting. Techem's business is closely associated with that of
utilities, particularly distributors of gas and water but does not involve the
purchase and resale of energy as counterparty.
German and various other national regulatory frameworks support Techem's
business model, which is ultimately driven by demand for consumption-based
billing. Besides Techem's relatively low-growth but still highly profitable and
stable market position in Germany, Fitch expects its revenue profile to
diversify further from growth in its international energy services division, as
well as from cross-selling its existing energy contracting offering to its
existing customer base.
The rating also incorporates the renewed long-term financing structure with
final maturities of five, seven and eight years, including smaller mandatory
debt prepayments of the term loans from excess cash flow. However, given the
relative dividend flexibility in conjunction with a bullet-type debt maturity
profile, the ratings are predicated on Techem's ability to de-leverage, with
funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt expected to decrease to 5x within
two to three years (from approximately 6.2x) at the outset of the new debt
structure. High funding costs under the new capital structure are projected to
be dilutive of post-operating cash flow. However, Fitch expects deleveraging to
be supported by positive free cash flow over the rating horizon.
Techem's ratings are constrained by its expected credit metrics under the new
capital structure,
including initial FFO adjusted leverage of c. 6.2x and FFO interest coverage of
above 2x, which is perceived to be low for the assigned rating level,
notwithstanding the lower-than-average business risks. Through a combination of
debt reduction and FFO growth, Fitch estimates credit protection measures will
strengthen within two to three years, with FFO adjusted leverage declining
towards 5x and FFO interest coverage approaching 2.5x. Failure to use excess
cash flow to accelerate debt reduction while also maintaining a solid liquidity
profile could result in negative rating action.
The assigned instrument ratings follow broad considerations of relative
recoveries to notch issue ratings from 'BB' category IDRs, as described in
Fitch's "Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria
for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers" dated 14 August 2012 and available at
www.fitchratings.com.
The new senior secured loans rank pari passu with the secured notes and benefit
from a first-ranking security ownership interest in each obligor (other than the
parent) and guarantees provided by major subsidiaries accounting for c. 85% of
consolidated EBITDA and gross assets. The new subordinated notes are
structurally and contractually subordinated which results in a one-notch uplift
of the senior secured instruments relative to the IDR and a two-notch discount
for the subordinated notes.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
- Further improvement in operating profitability through organic business
growth, accelerated debt prepayment that reduces FFO adjusted leverage beyond
Fitch's current expectations to below 4.5x on a sustainable basis
- FFO interest coverage ratio of 3x or above on a sustained basis.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- FFO adjusted leverage at or above 6x over a sustained period due to a
significant decline in profitability versus Fitch's expectations
- Inability to reduce debt in the year following the refinancing
- FFO interest coverage below 2x
- Negative organic revenue dynamics for several successive years
- Negative free cash flow resulting in reduced available liquidity falling below
EUR40m.
