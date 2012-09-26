UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 26 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Lipetsk Oblast ----------------------------------------- 26-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Russia
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Sep-2012 NR/-- NR/--
20-Oct-2010 BB/-- BB/--
===============================================================================
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts