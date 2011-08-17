(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 17 - Fitch Ratings' sector review of South African money market funds is ongoing. The agency expects to complete its sector review by end-September 2011 at the latest.

Fitch has recently updated its Global Bond Fund Rating criteria to include an updated analytical framework for rating funds with different levels of concentration risk. Pending the implementation of its criteria revisions and finalisation of its sector review, the agency has published a special report updating the market on its views on and rating approach to the South African money market fund sector.

The agency notes the following characteristics of the sector:

-- High credit quality. The majority of invested assets carry the highest short-term credit ratings ('F1+(zaf)') and high long-term credit ratings ('AA(zaf)' category). Weighted average credit quality is high.

-- Short maturity. The weighted average maturity of most funds is very short, at around 45 days on average. The high credit quality and short maturity of these funds continues to underpin their fund credit ratings, making them the safest funds domiciled in South Africa.

-- Banking & finance focus. Fitch-rated funds are typically majority invested in the most liquid securities available in the South African market ie bank paper. Some funds also hold asset backed commercial paper, which is typically sponsored by a major South African bank.

-- High concentration. Most funds have 10 or fewer issuers in the portfolio and high individual issuer exposures. This reflects the limited availability of eligible issuers in the South African market. Fitch believes that with such high concentration, rated funds are more consistent with fund credit ratings in the 'AA(zaf)' National rating category.

-- Benefit of active management. Money market funds offer the benefit of active management compared with other short-term investment options (such as bank deposits). Fitch considers the investment managers of rated funds as suitably qualified, competent and capable.

-- Active surveillance. Fitch reviews portfolio holdings on a monthly basis and updates ratings at least annually. Fitch has never observed a material deviance from stated investment policies.

-- Large industry segment. South African money market funds have assets under management (AUM) of roughly ZAR280bn (compared with total AUM in collective investment schemes of about ZAR920bn) at June 2011. Fitch rates about 22% of the market by AUM.

Fitch's revised bond fund rating report describes the agency's framework for identifying the relative level of concentration in a fund and the treatment of concentration risk in its rating analysis. Specifically, where a fund has a top three issuer exposure in excess of 50% of the portfolio, the agency may deem the portfolio concentrated. In such cases, Fitch will typically adjust the Fund Credit Rating by one or more notches.

The agency will now finalise its sector review of South African money market funds and take appropriate rating actions to resolve the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) that it placed on the fund credit ratings of all funds in the sector on 11 July 2011. The ratings of the funds included in Fitch's sector review are as follows:

Glacier Money Market Fund: 'AAA' (zaf) RWN; 'V1' (zaf)

Investec Corporate Money Market Fund: 'AAA' (zaf) RWN;'V1' (zaf)

Investec Money Market Fund: 'AAA' (zaf) RWN; 'V1' (zaf)

Standard Bank Corporate Money Market Fund: 'AAA' (zaf) RWN; 'V1' (zaf)

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Analysing South African Money Market Funds: Concentration Risk in Focus

here