(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 17 -

-- The board of Norilsk Nickel has decided to make an offer to repurchase its stock from its 25% shareholder UC RUSAL and minority shareholders.

-- The board will approve the price and the number of shares to be repurchased in the coming days.

-- We are maintaining our 'BBB-' long-term and 'ruAA+' Russia national scale ratings on Norilsk on CreditWatch Negative, where they were originally placed on Aug. 3, 2011.

-- The CreditWatch reflects our view that the new repurchase offer, if it proceeds, could weaken Norilsk's financial profile below the level we view as compatible with a 'BBB-' rating.

-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch once we receive more information on whether the transaction will proceed, its size, and how Norilsk will finance it.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating and 'ruAA+' Russia national scale rating on Russian mining and metal group OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel remained on CreditWatch with negative implications. We originally placed the ratings on CreditWatch negative on Aug. 3, 2011.

Our decision to keep the ratings on CreditWatch negative follows approval by the board of Norilsk to make a new offer to its 25% shareholder UC RUSAL (not rated), as well as to minority shareholders, to repurchase its shares. "We believe that this offer, if it proceeds, could weaken Norilsk's financial metrics and liquidity below the level we view as commensurate with a 'BBB-' rating," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Elena Anankina. "Although Norilsk has not yet announced the price and number of shares it proposes to repurchase, the extent is likely to be significant, in our view."

In December 2010, Norilsk originally offered to purchase 25% of its stock from RUSAL for $12.0 billion, which led us to place the ratings on CreditWatch negative. The company made another offer of a $12.8 billion for 20% of its stock in March 2011. However, neither of these offers proceeded and we took the rating off CreditWatch in May 2011. If the new offer is of a comparable magnitude, we believe it could weaken Norilsk's financial statistics to a level we would no longer view as compatible with the 'BBB-' rating and may also affect the company's resilience in a lower metal price environment, in our opinion. We note, also, that the company has not yet clarified how it will finance the new offer, and we therefore cannot rule out the possibility that it could put negative pressure on its liquidity position.

The main factors limiting rating downside for Norilsk, in our view, are its robust operating performance and financial metrics. In 2010, Norilsk reported $7.2 billion EBITDA, up 62% from 2009. As of year-end 2010, Norilsk's reported cash balances of $5.4 billion substantially exceeded its reported on-balance-sheet debt of $2.8 billion. In the absence of the new offer or any other large discretionary transactions, Norilsk's ratio of debt to EBITDA should remain well below 1x under our current pricing scenarios for nickel and copper, even when factoring in the $1.2 billion dividend and $4.5 billion share buyback announced earlier in 2011.

"We expect to resolve the CreditWatch negative placement once we have further details over whether the share offer will proceed, over how many shares and at what price Norilsk will repurchase, and how is intends to finance the repurchase, said Ms. Anankina. "We will also seek further information about the company's financial policy regarding leverage and shareholder distributions, as well as details on Norilsk's future strategy to decrease debt after the transaction, should it proceed."

Even if the offer does not proceed, we would seek more details on the company's future financial policy, and in particular, on how much debt it would be willing to tolerate for any subsequent share repurchases. We believe that the fundamental disagreements between Norilsk's key shareholders could affect the company's management and governance, and may make the current shareholding structure unsustainable over the longer term.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining Industry, June 23, 2009

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals Industry, June 22, 2009

Ratings List

Ratings remaining on CreditWatch

OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel

Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/--

Russia National Scale Rating ruAA+/Watch Neg/--