(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 29 -

Summary analysis -- Sumitomo Corp. -------------------------------- 29-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Durable goods,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 865613

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Feb-2006 A/A-1 A/A-1

07-Mar-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Rationale

Sumitomo Corp. (A/Stable/A-1), Japan's major general trading company, maintains a solid business franchise abroad and in Japan. This is backed by a strong relationship with Sumitomo group companies. The company's business portfolio is more diversified than those of its peers and less dependent on the resource-related or energy segments. Revenue sources are also geographically diversified, with a large share derived from overseas markets, mainly North America and Asia. Sumitomo's nonresource businesses, which are mainly steel products, media, auto financing, and independent power producer (IPP) businesses, make its earnings base much stronger than those of its peers. On the other hand, Sumitomo's concentration risk in large exposures is increasing due to increased investments in large-scale projects.

Sumitomo has been able to secure stable earnings, supported by a strong and well-balanced business franchise. Despite difficult business conditions in fiscal 2009 (ended in March 31, 2010), Sumitomo maintained net profits in all of its business segments. In fiscal 2011 (from April to December), the company posted a consolidated net profit of JPY219.1 billion, marking a 22% year-on-year increase. This was backed by high commodities prices and stable profit contributions from the media and lifestyle businesses.