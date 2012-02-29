(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 29 - Fitch Ratings has revised Delong Holding Limited (Delong)'s Outlook to Negative from Stable, and affirmed its Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'. Fitch has also affirmed and withdrawn Delong's 'B' senior unsecured rating as it is no longer considered analytically meaningful. The company does not have any public senior unsecured debt outstanding.

The Outlook revision reflects the current deterioration in metal spreads in the Chinese steel sector. Delong's 2011 performance, particularly towards the end of the year, no longer supports a 'B' rating, but Fitch believes that the downturn is cyclical and a H212 recovery is probable. Further negative action will be taken if the recovery does not materialise by Q412.

Delong's 2011 metal spread dropped below CNY200/tonne as a result of the following factors: a rapid increase of raw material prices before Q411; a significant hot rolled coil (HRC) price drop in Q411 due to soft demand; and a five-week maintenance shut-down of Delong's two blast furnaces during Q111. As a result, the adjusted net debt / EBITDAR ratio rose to above 3x, and free cash flow (FCF) turned negative.

Delong announced on 18 January 2012 that it acquired 80% of Aoyu Steel (Aoyu), a local steel mill with a 1.2 metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) capacity, for CNY264m. In addition, Delong will further acquire the remaining 20% stake in three years. Fitch expects that the Aoyu acquisition will help Delong to improve its 2012 metal spread and financial leverage. Aoyu produced pig iron at a metal spread higher than of Delong in 2011.

Following the Outlook revision, Fitch may downgrade Delong's rating if one or several of these developments is observed through the rest of 2012: metal spread remains below CNY200 per ton; operating EBITDAR/gross interest stays below 2.5x; net adjusted debt/EBITDAR stays above 3x; FCF remains negative; or if onshore debt / total assets stays above 30%.

The rating Outlook may be revised back to Stable if all of these developments occur on a sustained basis: metal spread rises above CNY200 per ton; operating EBITDAR/gross interest increases above 2.5x; net adjusted debt/EBITDAR falls below 3x; FCF returns to positive territory; and onshore debt/total assets remains below 30%.