(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 17-Fitch Ratings has assigned Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited's (OCBC) USD5bn commercial paper notes programme a Short-term 'F1+' rating. The issue rating is the same as OCBC's Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as the commercial paper will constitute the bank's direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations and, hence will rank equally with its unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Established in 1932, OCBC is a Singapore-based and listed bank. It has been expanding within Asia, although as at end-June 2011, Singapore and Malaysia accounted for the majority of its asset base at 83%. OCBC's other ratings are as follows: - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'F1+' - Viability Rating 'aa-' - Individual Rating 'B' - Support Rating '1' - Support Rating Floor 'A-' For more details on OCBC's ratings and credit profile, please refer to "Fitch Affirms OCBC at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable" dated 29 April 2011 and OCBC's full rating report dated 11 May 2011 at www.fitchratings.com. (Created by Bangalore Ratings Team,)