Aug 17-Fitch Ratings has assigned Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corporation Limited's (OCBC) USD5bn commercial paper notes programme a
Short-term 'F1+' rating.
The issue rating is the same as OCBC's Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as
the commercial paper will constitute the bank's direct, unconditional and
unsecured obligations and, hence will rank equally with its unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations.
Established in 1932, OCBC is a Singapore-based and listed bank. It has been
expanding within Asia, although as at end-June 2011, Singapore and Malaysia
accounted for the majority of its asset base at 83%.
OCBC's other ratings are as follows:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'F1+'
- Viability Rating 'aa-'
- Individual Rating 'B'
- Support Rating '1'
- Support Rating Floor 'A-'
For more details on OCBC's ratings and credit profile, please refer to "Fitch
Affirms OCBC at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable" dated 29 April 2011 and OCBC's full
rating report dated 11 May 2011 at www.fitchratings.com.
