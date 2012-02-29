(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Lai Fung Holdings Ltd. (B+/Negative/--; cnBB-) are not affected by the company's new equity offering. We do not expect the proposed new share issue to have a material effect on Lai Fung's capital structure and leverage. The company will likely use the net issue proceeds of about Hong Kong dollar 990 million for working capital needs and to fund potential new property projects. For the fiscal year ending July 31, 2012, we estimate Lai Fung's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio to be about 5x and its debt-to-capital ratio to be less than 25%, which is within our expectations.

Lai Fung's majority shareholder eSun Holdings Ltd. (not rated) could increase its stake in the company to more than 50% after the proposed issue, from the current 40.6%. We understand that eSun has committed to also take up the share of minority shareholders if they do not subscribe to the offering. If that happens, we could reassess Lai Fung's credit profile to evaluate the impact of a likely integration with eSun. The proposed issue is expected to close by May 31, 2012. CapitaLand Ltd. (not rated) has agreed to subscribe to its share of the offering.