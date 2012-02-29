(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 29 - Fitch Ratings has rated Freddie Mac FREMF 2012-K706 Mortgage Trust multifamily mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2012-K706 and Freddie Mac structured pass-through certificates, series K-706 as follows:

FREMF 2012-K706 Mortgage Trust Multifamily Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-K706

--$89.8 million class A-1 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$933 million class A-2 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$1,022.8 million* class X1 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$1,022.8 million* class X2-A 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$71.4 million class B 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;

--$30.4 million class C 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable.

Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-706

--$89.8 million class A-1 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$933 million class A-2 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$1,022.8 million* class X1 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.

*Notional amount and interest only.

Of FREMF 2012-K706, Fitch does not rate the $193 million interest-only class X2-B, the $91.2 million class D or the $10 million class P. Of the Freddie Mac structured pass-through certificates, series K-706, Fitch does not rate the $193 million interest-only class X3.

The certificates represent the beneficial interests in a pool of 61 commercial mortgages secured by 61 properties. The Freddie Mac structured pass-through certificates, series K-706 (Freddie Mac SPC K-706) represents a pass-through interest in the corresponding class of securities issued by FREMF 2012-K706 Mortgage Trust. Each Freddie Mac SPC K-706 security has the same designation as its underlying FREMF 2012-K706 class. All loans were originated by various seller/servicers according to the guidelines of the Freddie Mac Capital Markets Execution (CME) product. The certificates follow a sequential-pay structure.

The Master Servicer will be Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, which is rated 'CMS2' by Fitch. The Special Servicer will be TriMont Real Estate Advisors, Inc., which is rated 'CSS2' by Fitch.

The presale report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.