(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Transurban Finance Company Pty Limited's (TFC) CAD250m senior secured fixed-rate medium-term notes (MTN) maturing in March 2019 an expected rating of 'A-(exp)'. The Outlook is Stable. The Canadian notes are the first issue under TFC's euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme. The final rating is contingent upon receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.

Fitch has also affirmed all TFC's other senior secured bank and capital market facilities at 'A-' with Stable Outlook.

The ratings recognise the continuing financial robustness and cash-flow strength of Transurban Group's underlying portfolio, which consists of mature toll road assets in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, and Fitch's expectation of sustained revenue growth from these assets.

A full rating report will be published shortly on the agency's website.