Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nautilus Trust No.1 Series 2007-1 notes. The transaction is backed by a pool of Australian conforming residential mortgages originated by Columbus Capital Pty Limited. The rating actions are listed below:

AUD38.19m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0004107) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD19.61m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0004115) affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable

AUD5.46m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0004123) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

The rating actions reflect Fitch's view that credit enhancement is able to support the notes at their current rating levels and that the credit quality and performance of the loans in the collateral pool has remained within the agency's expectations.

"As at 31 July 2012, 30+ day arrears were 7.7%, of which 5.4% were 90+ day arrears," says James Zanesi, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team. "The average loan balance is approximately AUD350,000 and given the small remaining pool, arrears percentages can be volatile."

In October 2011, 60+ arrears were 3.2%, above the pro-rata test level of 3%, and have since remained above the test level. In July 2012 60+ day arrears were 5.45%. The breach, however, did not trigger a shift to sequential amortisation from pro-rata, as stipulated in the documentation. Columbus Capital has advised Fitch and the senior noteholders that the transaction will revert to sequential amortisation until credit enhancement rises to the level it would have reached had this breach not occurred. Fitch will continue to monitor the pro-rata test closely.

As at 31 July 2012, the pool had a weighted average loan to value ratio of 74.8% and 89% of the pool was made up of low documentation loans.

All loans in the underlying portfolio have lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) provided by Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation Australia Pty Limited, Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd and QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited ('AA-/Stable') at 93.8%, 4.1%, and 2.1% respectively. Claims against mortgage insurance have remained stable. As of end-July 2012, total claims submitted amounted to AUD306,912 all of which have been paid in full either by the LMI provider, excess spread or the seller.