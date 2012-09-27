UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 27 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Sunac China Holdings Ltd. ------------------------------ 27-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: Hong Kong
Mult. CUSIP6: 86701V
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Mar-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
==============================================================================
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts