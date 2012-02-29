(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 29 -

OVERVIEW

-- Several Higher Regional Courts (Oberlandesgerichte) in Germany have found certain administration fee (Bearbeitungsgebuhr) clauses used by some consumer lenders to be unenforceable.

-- We understand these rulings only bind such lenders and their loan documentation, but could have a broader impact on loan administration fees imposed by other lenders, in particular if confirmed by the Federal Supreme Court (Bundesgerichtshof).

-- We do not currently envisage any immediate change to our rating assumptions for German securitizations of auto and consumer loans that contain administration fee clauses. However, we will continue to observe developments and may revisit our assumptions in this respect, in particular as a result of a future Federal Supreme Court (Bundesgerichtshof) ruling.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is reviewing the possible effect on securitizations of several rulings by German Higher Regional Courts (Oberlandesgerichte, or OLG) dealing with the validity of clauses in loan documentations that oblige the borrower to pay certain administration fees to the lender. Most recently, the OLG in Celle ruled on Oct. 13, 2011 that the administration fee clause contained in the loan agreement presented to the court is unenforceable based on German Civil Code rules regarding the enforceability of standard terms and conditions. The OLG in Celle departed from an earlier judgment in which it had concluded differently, and reached a decision consistent with those reached by other OLGs in similar cases.

We understand that charging some form of a loan administration fee to borrowers is a fairly common practice among consumer lenders active in Germany, and that many of the loan agreements securitized in auto and consumer loan transactions that we rate contain administration fee clauses. If such clauses were held to be unenforceable, either in specific cases or through a general ruling of the Federal Supreme Court (Bundesgerichsthof, or BGH), the relevant borrowers could be entitled to refuse future payments toward administration fees as well as reclaim, or set-off against their other loan payment obligations, payments already made in respect of these fees. This, in turn, could ultimately reduce the cash flows available to the rated transactions.

We further understand that, in the absence of a ruling by the BGH, the OLG rulings are binding only on the lenders that were parties to the relevant court proceedings and the specific clauses in their loan documentation, and are not binding on other lenders, such as the originators in the transaction that we rate, or other German courts. We also understand that an appeal to the BGH may be pending in one of the cases, and that the BGH might thus express itself on the matter sometime this year.

We have collected the views of several large German consumer loan originators on the likely effect of the rulings on the loan agreements used in their own lending practice. Most lenders expressed their belief that, in the absence of a BGH ruling, the rulings do not affect the validity of the administration fee clauses included in their agreements--mostly because of a different, and in their view, more transparent display of the fee amounts in the main body of the agreement (in the OLG cases the fees were, we understand, contained in separate general terms and conditions). Still, some originators have also indicated that they would change the way in which they charge such fees or that they would stop charging any such fees altogether.

We believe that the recent OLG rulings have generally increased the possibility that courts might hold the administration fee clauses in loan agreements of other lenders, including those securitized in transactions that we rate, to be unenforceable. However, originators are typically obliged under the terms of their transaction documents, to compensate the special-purpose entity (SPE) of the securitization to the extent sold loan receivables are reduced through borrower set-off or do not exist due to the loan agreements being unenforceable. The SPE's corresponding claim against the originator may or may not be backed by a set-off reserve or other mitigants.

Based on our current assessment of the legal situation and the specific setup of the affected transactions that we rate, we consider our rating stresses for these transactions to remain adequate and we see no need for an adjustment at this point. However, we will continue to observe developments in this area, such as a future BGH ruling, any future court cases that may involve specific originators, and the further mitigants that originators may then decide to put in place in their transactions. We may re-evaluate our ratings following our assessment of any such new information. Until then, we do not expect any immediate effect on our outstanding ratings on German auto and consumer loan securitizations.

