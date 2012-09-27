(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 27 -

Overview

-- Sunac's growing operating scale and strong sales execution should offset its higher leverage over the next 12 months, in our opinion.

-- We are affirming our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on the China-based property developer and lowering the long-term Greater China regional scale rating on Sunac to 'cnBB' to draw it in line with the negative rating outlook.

-- We are removing the ratings on Sunac from CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view of Sunac's aggressive debt-funded expansion and the liquidity pressure the company will likely face in the next 12 months.

Rating Action

On Sept. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on China-based property developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd. The outlook is negative. We also lowered the long-term Greater China regional scale rating on Sunac to 'cnBB' from 'cnBB+' to draw it in line with the negative rating outlook. We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative implications on June 26, 2012.

Rationale

We affirmed the rating to reflect our view that Sunac is likely to maintain its good sales execution over the next 12 months. This should lead to stronger revenue recognition and EBITDA that would create a buffer for the company's high leverage. We view Sunac's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive," as our criteria define those terms.

Sunac is likely to maintain its sales momentum over the next year despite market uncertainty, in our opinion. The company's property sales grew 70.8% year over year to Chinese renminbi (RMB) 16.24 billion in the first eight months of 2012. Sales were 54.1% of Sunac's upwardly revised full-year target. The company's operating scale has become larger than that of most similarly rated peers following several large acquisitions earlier this year. Sunac has 25 projects available for sale in Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing, and Jiangsu province in the second half of 2012. The company will not financially consolidate five of these projects because its shareholding is no more than 50% in these projects.

We expect Sunac to maintain its aggressive expansion and growth appetite over the next two years. The company's corporate structure could become more complex during this time because it does not consolidate some of the projects. We expect substantial cash flow movements between Sunac and these entities. However, timely disclosure of information could become a risk factor.

In our base-case scenario, Sunac's total debt is likely to grow substantially in the second half of 2012, including the consolidation of debt from acquired projects. The company's good sales execution leaves some buffer for debt to increase, and we don't expect its leverage to deteriorate materially in 2012. At the same time, Sunac's gross margin is likely to be stable, at slightly above 30%. We expect the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio and EBITDA interest coverage to both be 3x-4x in 2012, similar to that in 2011 and comparable to those of similarly rated peers. The company's revenues could increase by over 80% year over year in 2012, reflecting a recognition of its significantly increased contract sales during 2011-2012.

Liquidity

Sunac's liquidity is "less than adequate," as defined in our criteria. We estimate that the company's liquidity sources will exceed its liquidity uses by about 1x in the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- In our base-case scenario, we expect Sunac's consolidated contract sales to be RMB20 billion-RMB22 billion in 2012.

-- As of June 30, 2012, the company has unrestricted cash of RMB2.64 billion against short-term debt of RMB3.29 billion due in 2012.

-- Payable land premiums and acquisition payments total RMB4 billion in the second half of 2012.

-- We have not considered the possibility that Sunac will sell its assets, such as investment properties or land, or that it will refinance its debt.

-- The company has some room to cut its budgeted costs for construction and new land acquisitions.

We understand that Sunac has undrawn and uncommitted banking facilities of RMB8.6 billion as of June 30, 2012. Nevertheless, in our view, the facilities require case-by-case approval and may not provide timely liquidity support.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Sunac's business expansion will remain aggressive and that its liquidity could come under pressure in the next 12 months if sales slip. Larger-than-expected acquisitions that entail significant debt funding and assumption of project debt will put pressure on liquidity.

We may lower the rating if: (1) Sunac's borrowings are significantly more than we expect without strong property sales performance to offset the higher debt, such that its debt-to-EBITDA ratio is more than 5x or EBITDA interest coverage is less than 3x; or (2) the company's property sales, including newly acquired projects, are materially below our expectations.

We could revise the outlook to stable if: (1) Sunac's management demonstrates a somewhat disciplined financial management as it pursues growth; (2) the company's contract sales remain good amid a market correction, including in its newly acquired projects; and (3) its liquidity materially improves.

