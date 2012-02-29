UPDATE 3-Deutsche Boerse CEO denies insider trading allegations
* Says insider trading goes against his "innermost conviction"
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 29 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Sri Lanka Telecom PLC ---------------------------------- 29-Feb-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Sri Lanka
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Feb-2012 B+/-- B+/--
15-Sep-2010 BB-/-- B+/--
15-Dec-2008 B+/-- B+/--
16-Nov-2007 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================
* Says insider trading goes against his "innermost conviction"
* Resolution in relation to appointment of Li Zongtang as executive director of bank approved
OSLO, Feb 16 Norway's minority rightwing government will recommend cutting the amount of money it can spend from Norway's $900-billion sovereign wealth fund to 3 percent of the fund's value per year from 4 percent today, it said on Thursday.