Sept 27 -

Summary analysis -- ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. ---------------------- 27-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Watch Neg/--

Primary SIC: Holding

companies, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 26876F

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Dec-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

21-Jul-2005 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

The rating on ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. reflects the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile, as our criteria define those terms. The following factors support the rating: (1) strong demand and growth potential for piped natural gas in China because of the country's continued economic growth, rapid urbanization, and the still-low average gas penetration rate; (2) ENN's captive market for secured projects; and (3) the company's established operational record and access to various gas sources to meet future demand. Offsetting these strengths is the company's vulnerability to regulatory risks in China and its high--albeit gradually declining--reliance on income from connection fees.

The rating on ENN has been on CreditWatch with negative implications since Dec. 13, 2011, following the company's announcement that a consortium comprising ENN and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (A+/Stable/--; cnAAA/--) will make a joint cash offer to acquire China Gas Holdings Ltd. (not rated). In our view, ENN's financial risk profile could weaken if it uses debt to finance its significant financial obligations under this acquisition.

We believe the proposed offer under the current terms has become challenging for the consortium. This is because China Gas' three largest shareholders have been buying shares in the company over the past few months at prices that are much higher than the consortium's offer price. Their combined shareholding is 45.7% as of June 19, 2012, resulting in very limited public float shares if the consortium seeks to acquire over 50% of shares.

If the acquisition does not proceed, ENN's financial performance could recover by the end of 2012 to levels consistent with a 'BBB-' rating. This is based on our expectation that the company would use part of its cash balance to deleverage and its operating cash flow will continue to grow. ENN's business risk profile is likely to remain largely stable over the next two years.

At the end of 2011, ENN's ratio of total debt to total capital increased to 56.7%, from 47.8% a year earlier as the company issued US$750 million in bonds in 2011 to fund its project's working capital and operational expenditures. This led to its ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to decline to 17.5% in the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, compared with 23.8% a year earlier, despite an improvement in its FFO. The company's ratio of free operating cash flows to total debt turned to negative 3.1% in 2011 due to increased capital expenditure.

For the first six months of 2012, ENN's cash flow protection remained constrained because of higher debt and significant capital spending needs. However, as of June 30, 2012, the company has Chinese renminbi (RMB) 6,370 million in its cash balance and bank deposits, including RMB2,752 million in restricted bank deposits, primarily as escrow for a pre-conditional offer related to the proposed acquisition of China Gas.

We expect ENN's organic growth and steady acquisition of new projects to continue to support the growth in operating cash flow. For the six months ended June 30, 2012, the company's total gas sale volume (including both piped gas and vehicle gas) rose by 21.1% year over year to 3,197 million cubic meters. ENN added six small to medium-sized piped-gas projects in the first half of 2012, increasing its total number of projects to 110. During the same period, piped gas penetration in the company's projects rose to 41.8% compared with 37.4% earlier.

ENN's access to various gas sources to meet demand provides the company with a competitive advantage. The company says it has secured all its expected gas sources in 2012 through long-term natural gas contracts and its own upstream investments. ENN will benefit from the construction of national natural gas infrastructure projects during the government's 12th five-year plan (2011-2015) because its projects are mostly within the reach of major infrastructure sites, such as key natural gas pipelines and large imported liquefied natural gas terminals.

In our opinion, ENN's exposure to regulatory risks in China will continue to constrain the rating on the company in the next two years. Regulatory risks mainly include uncertainty over connection fees, price controls on gas, and the inconsistent execution of regulations across ENN's markets. We believe gas prices are likely to trend up. The establishment of a retail pricing system with an auto pass-through mechanism for gas prices is therefore critical for Chinese city-gas operators to maintain relatively stable margins and credit profiles.

Liquidity

ENN's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria. The cash-generative nature of ENN's gas distribution business supports the company's liquidity. We expect ENN's liquidity sources to exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.

Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- ENN's near-term liquidity sources include consolidated cash balance of about Chinese renminbi (RMB) 3,618 million as of June 30, 2012, forecasted cash flow from operations, and committed credit facilities. If the acquisition does not occur, the company could release its restricted deposits of RMB2,752 million to enhance its liquidity.

-- Near-term liquidity uses include short-term debt maturities of about RMB3,222 million that are due in 2012, planned capital expenditure of about RMB2.6 billion, and estimated dividend payouts of about HK$400 million.

-- Even if ENN's EBITDA declines by 15%, net liquidity sources should remain positive and the company could still be in compliance with financial covenants.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch when we have more clarity on the outcome of the offer for China Gas and ENN's financing arrangements. We will decide on the appropriate financial adjustments, including the consolidation approach to ENN and China Gas, if the acquisition proceeds.

We could lower the rating if we believe: (1) ENN's business profile will deteriorate materially due to the China Gas acquisition; or (2) the company's financial performance will significantly weaken, such that its expected ratio of FFO to debt will be well below our expectation of 20% on a sustained basis. We could also lower the rating if the company's liquidity weakens to "less than adequate."

We could affirm the rating with a stable outlook if: (1) the proposed acquisition does not proceed and the company deleverages and maintains moderate risk appetite to new acquisitions; or (2) ENN's business profile remains largely stable after the acquisition, with the company maintaining adequate liquidity and funding the acquisition predominantly through internal cash resources and equity issuance proceeds. Such funding will avoid the risk of higher debt on ENN's balance sheet and help the company maintain the ratio of FFO to debt at 20%.