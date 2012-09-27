S&P base-case operating scenario

Our base-case operating scenario for 2012 incorporates a 0.8% increase in passengers travelling through ADP's airports. This low forecast reflects our view that the economies of France and the European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone)--which in 2011 represented over 60% of traffic volumes at ADP's airports--will remain weak in 2012, with growth returning in the second half of 2013. Our GDP forecast for 2012, which we view as a key driver of passenger numbers, is 0.3% for France and negative 0.6% for the eurozone. (See "The Curse Of The Three Ds: Triple Deleveraging Drags Europe Deeper Into Recession," published July 30, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)

We anticipate that in 2012, revenues from ADP's nonregulated activities will benefit from the opening of new retail spaces, which in our view will support an increase in spending per passenger. In addition, we anticipate that the real estate leased to third-party retailers will increase as a number of development projects are due to be completed during the year.

We anticipate that ADP's consolidated revenues will increase by about 3% in 2012 compared with 2011. We forecast that ADP's EBITDA margin will be hampered by cost increases in the first half of the year, although we note the company's guidance for moderate growth in the EBITDA margin over the whole year. Our base-case scenario incorporates an EBITDA margin of about 39% in 2012.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Our base-case cash flow and capital structure scenario for 2012 includes an increase in debt following ADP's acquisition of a minority stake in TAV. We forecast that free operating cash flows will remain positive, in spite of more than EUR600 million being invested during the year. However, taking into account the TAV acquisition and EUR174 million of dividends, we forecast that discretionary cash flows will remain negative in 2012.

We forecast that, inclusive of the TAV acquisition, adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt will weaken to about 20% during 2012, from 25% on Dec. 31, 2011. This is due to EUR800 million of debt raised to finance the TAV acquisition and other capex. Our base-case scenario does not include any other acquisitions, or any contributions toward new projects.

Liquidity

We view ADP's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We estimate tha t sources of liquidity for the 12 months to June 30, 2013, will cover uses of liquidity by about 1.2x.

As of June 30, 2012, we estimate liquidity sources of about EUR1.4 billion. These include:

-- Unrestricted cash and equivalents of about EUR645 million.

-- Cash flows from operations over the coming year of about EUR700 million.

In addition, ADP benefits from EUR400 million available under a committed bank line that expires in June 2013. We exclude this line from our liquidity calculations given its short duration.

We estimate ADP's liquidity needs over the period to be close to EUR1.1 billion, comprising:

-- Debt maturities of about EUR340 million;

-- About EUR745 million of capex and dividends.

We understand that ADP's financing arrangements, including its undrawn bank lines, are free of financial covenants.

In the 12 months to June 30, 2013, ADP will face debt maturities of about EUR410 million. We anticipate that ADP will renew its EUR400 million liquidity line within the coming months, and maintain adequate liquidity.

A downgrade of ADP to 'A' would enable the European Investment Bank (EIB; AAA/Negative/A-1+) to renegotiate the terms of EUR680 million of outstanding loans (as of Dec. 31, 2011). In the unlikely event that revised terms are not agreed, the renegotiation could prompt early repayment of the loans. A similar clause was triggered in 2010, when we downgraded ADP to 'A+'. The resulting discussions with the EIB led to a very modest rise in the interest rate on the loans. In our view, a similar agreement would likely be reached in the event of a downgrade of ADP.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects that on the sovereign, and the risk that we would lower our rating on ADP if we downgrade France.

In addition, ratings downside could arise if ADP were unable to maintain a FFO-to-debt ratio of at least 20% in 2012 and 2013. Our forecast ratio is at the low end of what we consider commensurate with the current 'A+' rating, meaning there is limited headroom for underperformance. We do not view the current rating as consistent with any further sizable acquisitions.

We could also lower the rating if we revised downward our assessment of ADP's business risk profile. This could happen if the stability of ADP's cash flows were to weaken, either due to a decline in airline traffic volumes--for instance as a result of a severe recession--or to a drop in the performance of nonregulated activities. The business risk profile could also worsen as a result of an escalation in country risk, which could, for instance, result from a greater contribution from international activities, an increase ADP's stake in TAV, the integration of TAV within the ADP group, or new acquisitions.

We could revise the outlook to stable as a result of a similar action on France. We could also stabilize the outlook if we revised ADP's SACP upward to 'a+'. However, we see this as unlikely in the near term in light of the weakening that we anticipate in ADP's credit metrics.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

