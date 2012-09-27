(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 27 - Hong Kong banks' exposure to China is unlikely to reach the 30% level Fitch Ratings had previously expected for 2012. This is because of falling trade volumes, still solid credit growth at Chinese banks and a lower probability of renminbi appreciation.

Although the rate of growth is slowing, China-related exposures among Hong Kong banks totalled 26.2% of system-wide assets at the end of June, or more than double lending to Hong Kong's own property market. Unless managed carefully, these exposures to China will become riskier as they move from trade-related lending and financing for non-Chinese corporates' mainland expansion towards direct lending to non-state-owned mainland borrowers. Minority stakes in mainland banks are among the riskiest exposures because of the very limited strategic influence these stakes give the Hong Kong banks.

Profitability and asset quality are likely to come under pressure over the next 12-18 months due to reducing demand for loans and strong competition. Other risks will also increase as the two countries' economies integrate further: for example, the domestic wholesale and retail trade sector is reliant on tourism from China and therefore on solid mainland economic growth. These risks are mitigated by Hong Kong banks' solid profitability and higher capital ratios than other banks in the region.

We have today published a report, "Hong Kong Banks: Lending to China Slows", that identifies the main trends behind Chinese exposures and the potential risks for the Hong Kong banking sector.

