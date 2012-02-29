(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 29 -Fitch Ratings notes in a new report that European CLOs have to date performed to
expectations with fewer defaults than forecast. However, there are fundamental and structural
challenges facing the sector.
Fitch-rated CLO tranches have seen no losses to date, which is partly due to the prevailing
low interest rate environment, as well as stressed credits amending and extending. The average
credit quality of the underlying loans in CLO portfolios has deteriorated as economic conditions
have worsened and better credit quality companies have exited the loan market through bond
issuance.
Additionally, structures have benefited from excess spread which has been deployed to pay
down senior tranches but also through managers building par into their transactions through the
purchase of discounted assets.
The report also notes that new CLO issuance was subdued during the crisis with the cessation
of the arbitrage that existed pre-2007, which had previously made CLOs attractive for equity
investors. This arbitrage had been driven by tight funding spreads pre-crisis, which have since
blown out. In addition, primary leveraged loan collateral is in short supply due to traditional
market participants no longer facilitating the distribution due to capital constraints.
The report, entitled 'CLOs, Crisis Management And Structural Nuances", is available at
www.fitchratings.com and forms part of a series of commentaries which mark the fourth
anniversary of the onset of the global credit crisis. While the precise timing of the beginning
of the crisis is still a matter of debate, July 2007 marked an acceleration of the globalisation
of the crisis as concerns over US sub-prime mortgage losses spread to European financial
institutions. The repercussions of the crisis continue to affect the global economy; however,
Fitch deems the passage of four years to be sufficient to begin assessing the true impact of the
crisis on the securitisation market, examining themes including actual losses and the future
shape of the industry.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: CLOs, Crisis Management and Structural Nuances - The Credit
Crisis Four Years On
here