The ratings on DAS UK continue to benefit from its strategically important status to Munich Reinsurance Group (Munich Re; core operating entities are rated AA-/Stable/--), resulting in a three-notch uplift to its stand-alone credit profile. The ratings also benefit from DAS UK's good competitive position in the niche U.K. legal expenses insurance (LEI) market, and an improved operating performance.

DAS UK's capitalization remains a negative rating factor despite the proposed capital injection from its immediate parent D.A.S. Rechtsschutz-Versicherungs-AG (DASG; A+/Stable/--).

We had previously expected that DAS UK would be able to strengthen its capitalization using its own resources in 2012 and 2013. However, capital adequacy, based on Standard & Poor's capital model, has weakened owing to increased net premium risk. The increased risk follows significant growth in net premium from 2010 to 2011 and a higher retention of business written, as demonstrated by the 30% reinsurance utilization ratio (2010: 42%). In addition, the increase in DAS UK's off-balance-sheet pension deficit has continued to strain its capital adequacy.

We understand that DASG plans to inject capital into DAS UK in October 2012 and we have factored this into our analysis. We expect this will help to redress the capital deficiency relative to its stand-alone rating. Furthermore, we think that an improved operating performance could result in the company's capital adequacy improving to an adequate level in 2012 and 2013.

The rating continues to receive three notches of support by virtue of DAS UK's integral role to DASG, the European leader in LEI. DASG is ultimately owned by Munich Reinsurance Group (Munich Re; core operating entities are rated AA-/Stable/--). DAS UK provides DASG with a leading position in the U.K. LEI market, and DAS UK management is overseeing DASG's international expansion into Anglophone countries, such as Canada. The planned capital injection by DASG further supports our view on DAS UK as a strategically important subsidiary.

We anticipate that for 2012 and 2013 DAS UK will deliver a good operating performance and a net combined ratio of around 95%, along with at least GBP1 million-GBP2 million underwriting profit. (Lower combined ratios indicate better profitability. A combined ratio of greater than 100% signifies an underwriting loss.) We also expect that DAS UK will maintain a good overall level of profitability and net income in excess of GBP4 million per year.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that DAS UK will remain strategically important to its ultimate parent, Munich Re. In addition, the outlook assumes that the company will continue to generate profitable underwriting and net results in line with the expectations stated above, while maintaining a leading competitive position in the U.K. LEI market. Further improvements in the company's operating performance should result in a moderate recovery in its capital adequacy over the next two years.

We could lower the ratings if the proposed capital injection fails to materialize, and DAS UK fails to strengthen capital organically over the next two years. This could be driven by DAS UK not performing in line with expectations, a reduction in capital resources, or higher than expected business growth.

We do not expect to raise the rating over the rating horizon.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

D.A.S. Legal Expenses Insurance Co. Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency A/Stable/--

Financial Strength Rating

Local Currency A/Stable/--