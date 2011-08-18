(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 18 - Fitch Ratings says that there is no rating impact on Foster's Group Limited (Foster's, 'BBB'/F2, Outlook Stable) from SABMiller plc's (SABMiller) unsolicited conditional offer to the former's shareholders as a number of key factors that could impact Foster's rating are unknown.

"Foster's business profile could benefit from SABMiller's geographic diversification and its position as the number two player in the consolidated global beer industry," said Vicky Melbourne, Senior Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Corporates team. "However, the key focus for Foster's rating in relation to this offer would be SABMiller's post acquisition plans for Foster's financial structure and credit ratios. Another key consideration is the degree of financial, legal and or business integration with SABMiller." Following the demerger of its wine assets, Foster's was at risk of corporate action given Foster's leading market position in effectively a duopolistic market, well recognised brands and with strong profit margins. Although operational synergies are limited, Foster's healthy EBITDA margin of 38% would be accretive to SABMiller's 30%.

Subsequent to the Foster's board rejecting SABMiller's unsolicited non-binding and conditional offer in June 2011, SABMiller has now made a formal conditional offer of AUD4.90/share, in line with its previous offer but reduced by the amount of any dividend or distribution paid or declared by Foster's after the takeover notice, directly to Foster's shareholders. The offer is conditioned on minimum 90% acceptance by shareholders and regulatory approvals (including amongst other Foreign Investment Review Board and Australian Competition and Consumer Commission).

Fitch has previously stated that although SABMiller will partly finance the acquisition of Foster's with debt (see "Fitch: No Rating Impact on SABMiller Following Hostile Offer for Foster's" dated 17 August 2011 and "Fitch: SABMiller's Ratings Unaffected by Offer for Foster's" dated 21 June 2011 at www.fitchratings.com) the purchase will not impact SABMiller's 'BBB+' rating. Accordingly, any possible equalisation of Foster's rating with SABMiller will follow a review of the strength of legal, strategic, and operational ties under the agency's parent-subsidiary rating linkage methodology.

Since SABMiller's original proposal, there have been no competing offers made by other potential buyers. In terms of other potential acquirers, Fitch notes the Japanese brewers have been investing in the Australian market over the last two years and that Asahi Group Holdings is currently undertaking a JPY97.6bn acquisition of New Zealand's Independent Liquor. Heineken NV has publicly stated that its focus for expansion is in emerging markets. The current volatility in global markets and the widening of credit spreads could also impact of the valuation of a potential offer from financial buyers.