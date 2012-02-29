BRIEF-Russia's Lenta plans to double selling space by end-2020
* To open about 50 new supermarkets and add new regions, starting with Novosibirsk;
Feb 29 Fastnet Securities 5 Ltd (Fastnet 5) & Fastnet Securities 8 Ltd (Fastnet 8).
* Moody's upgrades Fastnet 5 and affirms Fastnet 8 RMBS
* To open about 50 new supermarkets and add new regions, starting with Novosibirsk;
MILAN, Feb 16 The European Union is likely to select a new home for the bloc's London-based medicines regulator by June, according to the mayor of Milan, one of several cities vying to host the organisation after Brexit.
NEW YORK, Feb 16 Financial services software developer OpenFin has raised $15 million in a funding round that included JPMorgan Chase & Co and the venture capital arms of high-speed trading firm DRW Trading Group and interdealer broker NEX Group Plc, the company said on Thursday.