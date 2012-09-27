Liquidity

We assess SMRT's liquidity as "adequate," as defined in our criteria. Our liquidity assessment is based on our expectation that the group's sources of liquidity (including FFO and cash) in the next 12 months will be sufficient to cover its uses of liquidity (including capital expenditure and dividend payments) by more than 1.2x. As of June 30, 2012, SMRT has a cash balance of about S$185 million and no borrowings that will mature within the next 12 months. SMRT has excellent access to the capital markets, given its critical role and very strong link to the Singapore government.

Outlook

The stable outlook is based on our expectation that government support for SMRT will materialize in a timely manner, in accordance with the company's licensing operating agreement. We believe such support will mitigate SMRT's capital spending burden, which may lead us to assess the company's financial risk profile as "modest" over the next two years. The outlook also reflects our view that SMRT will maintain its excellent business risk profile by maintaining its dominant position in the Singapore transport industry.

We may downgrade SMRT if we lower the SACP to the 'a' category. This may happen if SMRT's market position substantially declines or government support is materially delayed in respect of cost-sharing of capital expenditures. An indication of this would include the adjusted ratio of FFO to debt falling below 45% on a sustainable basis.

Downward pressure on the rating may also increase if the regulatory and transport policy framework materially changes, which reduces SMRT's role as an essential public transport service provider and leads us to lower our expectation of extraordinary government support to very high from extremely high. Also, we may downgrade SMRT if we lower the sovereign credit rating on Singapore.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

SMRT Corp. Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating AAA/Stable/NR

ASEAN Rating Scale axAAA/--/axA-1+

SMRT Capital Pte. Ltd.

Senior Unsecured AAA

Senior Unsecured axAAA