(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sri Lanka's John
Keells Holdings PLC's (JKH) National Long-Term rating at 'AAA(lka)'.
The Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation reflects JKH's resilience of dividend inflows to, and
resultant low financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA excluding non-recurring items)
at the holding company (HoldCo). This is in turn driven by the strong
competitive positions of most of its key operating companies. Fitch also notes
that the risk of structural subordination of HoldCo creditors is low as JKH's
key dividend-paying companies have minimal debt on their balance sheets.
"JKH's track record of maintaining a conservative capital structure at
HoldCo by funding acquisitions and expansions largely via a combination of
pre-issued equity and retained earnings provides added comfort to its rating"
says Hasira De Silva, Assistant Vice President at Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. "The
rating also reflects JKH's strong liquidity position, well-spread-out debt
maturities, and its exceptionally strong access to local banks and capital
markets" adds Mr. De Silva. Its capital structure is also supported by its broad
ownership profile, where the single-largest shareholder owned 21% at end-March
2011 (FYE11).
In FY11, JKH's group revenue grew by 26% yoy to LKR60.5bn, while its EBITDA
(excluding non-recurring items) grew by 51% yoy to LKR7.7bn, as most operating
segments benefited from resurgence in regional and local economic activities. At
HoldCo, South Asia Gateway Terminals (SAGT) - JKH's 42%-owned terminal operator
at the Port of Colombo (POC) - accounted for 59% of total dividends, while its
leisure and property segment and financial services contributed 20% and 10%,
respectively. Over the medium-term, JKH expects dividends from its leisure
sector to increase and account for a greater proportion of earnings at HoldCo.
Key among the medium-term risks is a new deep-water terminal at POC, which
will increase container-handling capacity and could dampen SAGT's profitability
and its capacity to upstream dividends. However, Fitch expects this threat to be
mitigated by the strong growth in regional transshipment demand. Also, key
regional shipping routes are closer to POC than to Indian ports, mitigating the
threat posed by regional competition to an extent. Further, if JKH maintains its
conservative capital structure, its credit metrics should remain fairly
resilient to even a sharp deterioration in SAGT's profits over the medium-term.
Capital expenditure for the group is expected to rise in FY12, driven mainly
by expansions in the leisure and food/retail segments locally. At FY11, cash
reserves at HoldCo stood at over LKR10bn, which could be deployed into new
ventures over the medium-term. The management indicates that any deployments are
likely to be staggered over multiple financial periods. Fitch views this as an
'event risk' in relation to JKH's overall risk profile.
The Stable Outlook is based on the expectation that JKH, particularly at
HoldCo level, will continue to maintain a conservative financial profile over
the medium-term. That said, negative rating pressure may occur if HoldCo's
financial leverage is sustained at levels above 1.5x, or if its gross debt
exceeds 4.0x SAGT's annual dividend contribution on a sustained basis.
The rating may be downgraded if there is greater structural subordination of
HoldCo creditors either due to a reduction in control or an increase in debt at
its key dividend contributors, or a material shift in the risk profile of these
companies. A more concentrated shareholding that leads to a change in JKH's
conservative management style would also be a rating negative.