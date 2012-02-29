(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 29 - The 2011 earnings statements published by European banks over recent weeks have
been overshadowed by the European Central Bank's (ECB's) unprecedented funding operations in
December 2011 and February 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services noted in a report published
today titled "ECB's Funding "Bazooka" Gives Eurozone Banks Time To Reshape Their Business Models
And Balance Sheets."
We believe that the ECB's intervention has materially reduced the risk of a liquidity-driven
bank failure, and averted the possibility of a severe credit crunch and additional recessionary
pressure across the Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or the eurozone). We also think that the
ECB's actions have helped warm up public funding markets from the deep freeze of late 2011,
although investor demand remains selective.
Nevertheless, we consider that the ECB's actions do not address the underlying structural
issues in the banking sector. Such issues in our view include capital shortfalls at various
banks, the questionable viability of some business models in the medium term, and continued
uncertainty over the appropriate carrying values of assets such as certain sovereign exposures.
Significantly, by substantially reducing debt refinancing risk as an immediate concern, the
ECB's intervention has allowed banks more time to adapt their balance sheets and strategies to
the new market and regulatory context. To this end, we expect another challenging year as banks
continue to deleverage, sell or close noncore businesses, recognize problem assets, and
accumulate capital through various means. The trying economic and market conditions form a
difficult backdrop for this transition.
We find it increasingly difficult to generalize about the positioning of the European
banking sector in view of the significant divergence we see between countries and individual
institutions. These disparities are mirrored in a wider dispersion of banks' ratings and their
stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs), and also in the extent of reliance on ECB funding
facilities. Reflecting our view of the continuing pressures on the sector, our medium-term
credit outlook is stable to negative; we currently have negative outlooks or negative
CreditWatch placements on 27 of the 50 largest European banks that we rate, and stable outlooks
on the other 23. We expect significant sectoral restructuring in the peripheral eurozone
countries, but note generally greater stability in parts of northern Europe such as the Nordic
region.
There have been a number of rating actions on the top 50 European banks over the past three
months, prompted by two events. First, in November and December 2011, we implemented our revised
bank rating criteria, which resulted in an affirmation or one-notch downgrade of the long-term
ratings on most Western European credits, although there were also a small number of upgrades.
The criteria changes reflected a recalibration of our analytical framework rather than a
fundamental change in our view of the sector. Second, in January and February 2012, we took
rating actions on various banks in light of rating changes on most eurozone sovereigns and
changes in the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) scores for Italy, Portugal, and
Spain.
