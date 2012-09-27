In addition, we continue to believe that the bank's loan loss experience is better than the system average, due to its selective underwriting approach in targeting borrowers from the less risky public sector. At the same time, IBSP's loan loss provisions are at the higher end of the average for the banking system at 8.95% of total loans as of June 30, 2012, and compare favorably with the level of loans overdue by more than 90 days on the same date: 1.9% of total loans. This means that reserves cover nonperforming loans by more than 4.5x, providing the bank with a substantial cushion to absorb potential deterioration of the quality of its loan book, which we do not expect, however.

Despite these positive developments, we acknowledge that the top 20 loans are very concentrated at 50% of total loans, which is higher than peers'. The amount of restructured loans is also high at about 20% of the loan portfolio.

In addition to a "moderate" risk position, our ratings on IBSP reflect the 'bb' anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Russia and our view of the bank's "moderate" business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'b'.

With six branches and total assets of Russian ruble (RUB) 47.8 billion (about $1.5 billion) on June 30, 2012, IBSP ranks among Russia's 90 largest banks. We believe that IBSP has an established market position in corporate banking in Russia's Northwest Federal District. It serves large and midsize clients in the military and machine building sectors, as well as public-sector companies.

The bank is owned by Russian Federation Council Senator Sergey Bazhanov. IBSP is therefore vulnerable to the departure or change in fortunes of Mr. Bazhanov. The ratings reflect our view of IBSP's stand-alone creditworthiness.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects the balance between our anticipation of IBSP's limited appetite for lending growth and established corporate banking franchise in the northwest region of Russia against its persistently weak capitalization. This includes our expectation of continued pressure on interest margins and stable asset quality.

The probability of positive rating actions in the near future is low. However, we could raise the ratings if IBSP's capital adequacy improved significantly, notably because of higher earnings generation or capital increases by the owner, which may raise our projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio (before adjustments for diversification) sustainably higher than 5%.

We would consider a negative rating if the improvements we have observed in IBSP's risk position reversed, with rising concentrations in the loan portfolio, significantly deteriorating credit quality, or higher credit costs than the market average. If the bank were unable to match retained earnings with the growth in risk-weighted assets, the RAC ratio may fall below 3% and this would likely lead to a downgrade. However considering recent positive trends in capitalization, we see this scenario as unlikely.

Ratings Score Snapshot

To From

Issuer Credit Rating B/Stable/C B-/Positive/C

SACP b b-

Anchor bb bb

Business Position Moderate (-1) Moderate (-1)

Capital and Earnings Weak (-1) Weak (-1)

Risk Position Moderate (-1) Weak (-2)

Funding and Average Average

Liquidity and Adequate (0) and Adequate (0)

Support 0 0

GRE Support 0 0

Group Support 0 0

Sovereign Support 0 0

Additional Factors 0 0

Ratings List

Upgraded; Ratings Affirmed

To From

International Bank of Saint-Petersburg

Counterparty Credit Rating B/Stable/C B-/Positive/C

Russia National Scale ruBBB+/--/-- ruBBB/--/--

Certificate Of Deposit B/C B-/C