UPDATE 3-Snap seeks valuation of up to $18.5 bln in highly awaited IPO
Feb 16 Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, is seeking a valuation of between $16.20 billion and $18.52 billion in its highly awaited initial public offering.
Feb 29 European Building Materials Firms
* Moody's : European Building Materials Firms' Metrics Pressured in Stress Test Scenarios
Feb 16 Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it partnered with Telenor ASA to roll out Rich Communications Services (RCS), an upgraded messaging service, to the Norwegian telecoms company's subscribers in Asia and Europe.
Feb 16 Handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co said it would explore strategic alternatives, bowing to pressure from U.S. hedge fund Caerus Investors, which has said the company would make a "great acquisition target".