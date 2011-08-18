(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of China Limited (BOC) a Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' with Stable Outlook and a Short-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'F1'. The agency has also assigned Long- and Short-term Foreign- and Local-Currency ratings of 'A'/'F1' to the senior unsecured negotiable certificate of deposit (NCD) programme issued through BOC's Hong Kong branch. All other ratings have been affirmed. A full list of ratings is provided below.

The ratings of the NCD programme are equivalent to BOC's IDRs, all of which are based on high expectations of state support in the event of stress. The ratings of the NCDs reflect their status as senior, unsecured obligations of the Hong Kong branch of the mainland parent, which itself is 71% owned by the Chinese central government. For this reason, in the event of repayment difficulty, Fitch believes there is a high probability the NCDs would receive financial support from either the mainland parent or China's central government. The NCDs are not protected by the Hong Kong government's Deposit Protection Scheme.

Established in June 2010, the NCD programme is an international multi-currency facility. As of 12 August 2011, there were 178 NCDs outstanding under the programme, of which 38% were denominated in HKD, 29% in USD, 31% in CNY, and the remainder in SGD and AUD. All monies raised are used to fund the operations of BOC's international operations, and none of the money is permitted to enter the mainland. The programme is currently capped at HKD100bn, or its equivalent in foreign currencies, but this level can be raised upon approval of the bank and regulators. The NCDs must be no less than seven days in maturity. As of 12 August 2011, 74% of outstanding NCDs under the programme had maturities of less than one year.

BOC is one of China's flagship Big 5 state-owned commercial banks. It is the market leader in domestic foreign-currency business, and has the largest overseas operations of any Chinese bank. BOC is 67.6%-owned by China Central Huijin, an entity under China's Ministry of Finance, and 3.8% owned by the country's National Social Security Fund. High state ownership, combined with a long track record of receiving state support, underscores BOC's Support Rating of '1' and Support Rating Floor of 'A', which is one notch below China's 'A+' Foreign-Currency IDR.

BOC's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb' is at the upper-end among China's listed banks, reflecting its strong domestic and international franchise and greater geographic and operational diversification than domestic peers. These strengths are balanced against the bank's rapid growth, the medium-term outlook for asset quality across the sector, its thin capital by emerging market standards, and above-peer non-deposit funding. In a systemic stress scenario, BOC would likely be a major beneficiary of flight-to-safety, providing more support to the VR than would apply to its smaller peers.

The local- and foreign-currency IDRs of entities whose ratings are underpinned by expectations of state support typically are differentiated when they operate in a country whose sovereign local- and foreign-currency IDRs differ. However, in the case of China's state-owned banks, Fitch believes that equalisation of the foreign and local currency IDRs is appropriate, given the strength of the sovereign's balance sheet in foreign currency, and that such reserves may be utilised for the purpose of extending any required support to the banks, whose liabilities tend to be denominated mostly in local currency. Furthermore, given China's capital controls, cross border flows of local currency funds may also require pre-approval by state authorities, thereby indicating little differentiation between local- and foreign-currency on- and off-balance-sheet liabilities.

Bank of China:

- Long-term Local-Currency IDR assigned at 'A'; Outlook Stable

- Short-term Local-Currency IDR assigned at 'F1'

- Long-term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable

- Short-term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'

- Individual Rating affirmed at 'D'

- Support Rating affirmed at '1'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'

Hong Kong Negotiable Certificates of Deposit Programme:

- Long-term Foreign Currency Rating assigned at 'A'

- Short-term Foreign Currency Rating assigned at 'F1'

- Long-term Local Currency Rating assigned at 'A'

- Short-term Local Currency Rating assigned at 'F1'