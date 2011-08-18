(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of China Limited (BOC) a Long-Term
Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' with Stable Outlook and a Short-Term
Local-Currency IDR of 'F1'. The agency has also assigned Long- and Short-term Foreign- and
Local-Currency ratings of 'A'/'F1' to the senior unsecured negotiable certificate of deposit
(NCD) programme issued through BOC's Hong Kong branch. All other ratings have been affirmed. A
full
list of ratings is provided below.
The ratings of the NCD programme are equivalent to BOC's IDRs, all of which are based on
high expectations of state support in the event of stress. The ratings of the NCDs reflect their
status as senior, unsecured obligations of the Hong
Kong branch of the mainland parent, which itself is 71% owned by the Chinese
central government. For this reason, in the event of repayment difficulty, Fitch
believes there is a high probability the NCDs would receive financial support
from either the mainland parent or China's central government. The NCDs are not
protected by the Hong Kong government's Deposit Protection Scheme.
Established in June 2010, the NCD programme is an international multi-currency
facility. As of 12 August 2011, there were 178 NCDs outstanding under the
programme, of which 38% were denominated in HKD, 29% in USD, 31% in CNY, and the
remainder in SGD and AUD. All monies raised are used to fund the operations of
BOC's international operations, and none of the money is permitted to enter the
mainland. The programme is currently capped at HKD100bn, or its equivalent in
foreign currencies, but this level can be raised upon approval of the bank and
regulators. The NCDs must be no less than seven days in maturity. As of 12
August 2011, 74% of outstanding NCDs under the programme had maturities of less
than one year.
BOC is one of China's flagship Big 5 state-owned commercial banks. It is the
market leader in domestic foreign-currency business, and has the largest
overseas operations of any Chinese bank. BOC is 67.6%-owned by China Central
Huijin, an entity under China's Ministry of Finance, and 3.8% owned by the
country's National Social Security Fund. High state ownership, combined with a
long track record of receiving state support, underscores BOC's Support Rating
of '1' and Support Rating Floor of 'A', which is one notch below China's 'A+'
Foreign-Currency IDR.
BOC's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb' is at the upper-end among China's listed
banks, reflecting its strong domestic and international franchise and greater
geographic and operational diversification than domestic peers. These strengths
are balanced against the bank's rapid growth, the medium-term outlook for asset
quality across the sector, its thin capital by emerging market standards, and
above-peer non-deposit funding. In a systemic stress scenario, BOC would likely
be a major beneficiary of flight-to-safety, providing more support to the VR
than would apply to its smaller peers.
The local- and foreign-currency IDRs of entities whose ratings are underpinned
by expectations of state support typically are differentiated when they operate
in a country whose sovereign local- and foreign-currency IDRs differ. However,
in the case of China's state-owned banks, Fitch believes that equalisation of
the foreign and local currency IDRs is appropriate, given the strength of the
sovereign's balance sheet in foreign currency, and that such reserves may be
utilised for the purpose of extending any required support to the banks, whose
liabilities tend to be denominated mostly in local currency. Furthermore, given
China's capital controls, cross border flows of local currency funds may also
require pre-approval by state authorities, thereby indicating little
differentiation between local- and foreign-currency on- and off-balance-sheet
liabilities.
Bank of China:
- Long-term Local-Currency IDR assigned at 'A'; Outlook Stable
- Short-term Local-Currency IDR assigned at 'F1'
- Long-term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
- Short-term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
- Individual Rating affirmed at 'D'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
Hong Kong Negotiable Certificates of Deposit Programme:
- Long-term Foreign Currency Rating assigned at 'A'
- Short-term Foreign Currency Rating assigned at 'F1'
- Long-term Local Currency Rating assigned at 'A'
- Short-term Local Currency Rating assigned at 'F1'