Sept 27 - The US fiscal cliff represents the single biggest
near-term threat to a global economic recovery, Fitch Ratings says. While it is
not our base case, the dramatic fiscal tightening implied by the fiscal cliff
could tip the US and possibly the global economy into recession. At the very
least it would be likely to halve the rate of global growth in 2013.
Under current law US tax increases and spending cuts worth USD600bn, equivalent
to 4% of GDP, will take effect in fiscal 2013. With most of the measures
scheduled to take effect at the beginning of calendar 2013, the fiscal
contraction would be equivalent to more than USD800bn (5% of GDP) on an
annualised basis, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The scale and
speed of this fiscal tightening would be likely to push the US economy into an
unnecessary and avoidable recession. We therefore think the cuts will be pared
back to a more manageable 1.5% of GDP (see our Special Report, "US Fiscal
Outlook - Mired in Uncertainty", published in July 2012 for more detail).
However, if the fiscal cliff did involve USD600bn of permanent fiscal
tightening, it would knock almost two percentage points of our 2013 growth
forecast of 2.3%, according to our alternative scenario analysis detailed in the
"Global Economic Outlook" published today. The gap with our baseline GDP level
would be almost three percentage points in 2014, before narrowing slowly.
This would have a global impact. According to the Oxford Economics model used in
our alternative scenario analysis, a US fiscal shock would be exported to the
rest of the world via a sharply weaker US dollar and asset prices, lower US
price and wage inflation and heightened risk of deflation, and the impact on
commodity prices.
Model simulation results show the major consequences for the global economy. As
domestic demand fell, US imports would drop faster than exports, and the
resulting improving trade balance would need to be matched by deterioration in
trading partners' balances, causing growth to slow. While the world economy
would still grow 1.3% in 2013, this is just half our baseline forecast of 2.6%.
The potential contagion effects from greater stress in the US financial sector
and asset markets could further amplify the negative effects on the global
economy.
The size and timing of the shock would be different for different countries.
Export-orientated countries like China and Japan would experience the steepest
falls in GDP in 2013. Growth would then resume at baseline rates, but at a lower
level. Commodity exporters like Russia and Brazil would be less affected in
2013, but the effects would be felt into 2014.
Some policy response by US trade partner countries is assumed in the model.
However, the size of the shock may mean that they respond on a scale outside the
model's parameters. In particular, it could amplify the risks of uncoordinated
"beggar-thy-neighbour" actions, as some countries would feel tempted to limit
the appreciation of their currencies versus the US dollar.