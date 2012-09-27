In our opinion, Country Garden's sales are likely to remain concentrated in Guangdong for at least the next two years, although the concentration has been reducing. Nearly 47% of the company's land bank is concentrated in Guangdong. The ratio of Country Garden's contracted sales outside its home market of Guangdong to its total contracted sales increased to about 36% in the first half of 2012, from about 24% in 2008.

We expect Country Garden's sales performance to remain healthy over the next six to 12 months and that the company will largely meet its sales target for 2012. Country Garden's business model targets owner-occupiers in some third- and fourth-tier cities such as Huizhou, and the suburban areas of first- and second-tier cities, such as Guangzhou and Shenzhen. In the first seven months of 2012, the company's contracted sales of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 25.8 billion were 60% of its full-year budget of RMB43 billion. We expect sales to accelerate in the remaining part of 2012. The company plans to launch 13 new projects in the second half of the year compared with only a handful in the first six months.

Country Garden's revenue is likely to increase 10%-20% each year for the next two years due to its competitively-priced products and project pipeline. However, its EBITDA margins are likely to fall to about 25% in 2012-2013 from over 28% in the past two years due to higher selling and administration expenses to promote sales and protect pricing. The company's profitability has improved and stabilized since bottoming in late 2009, when it expanded to new markets outside Guangdong with lower prices and higher costs. In our base case scenario, we expect revenue of RMB38 billion in 2012.

Country Garden's financial performance is likely to remain sensitive to volatile profitability due to the company's low-margin, high-volume business model.

Liquidity

Country Garden's liquidity is "adequate," as our criteria define the term. The company's sources of liquidity, including cash and available banking facilities, will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next six to 12 months. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- Country Garden's net liquidity sources will remain positive even if EBITDA declines more than 15%.

-- The financial covenants of the company's bank facility in Hong Kong have sufficient headroom.

-- Country Garden can absorb low-probability high-impact shocks because of its good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow.

-- The company raised about RMB1.73 billion through a share placement earlier this year.

-- Its liquidity sources include a cash balance of more than RMB13.62 billion, of which RMB9.5 billion was unrestricted at the end of June 2012.

-- Uses of liquidity mainly consist of construction, land costs, taxes, and selling, general, and administrative expenses.

Our liquidity calculation does not take into account Country Garden's bank facilities of RMB10.5 billion (as of June 30, 2012) in China due to their uncommitted nature. However, these facilities provide the company with financial flexibility.

Country Garden has above-average banking relationships in China compared to its peers'. However, the company has limited access to the banking market in Hong Kong. We expect contracted sales to generate cash flows of RMB35 billion-RMB40 billion in 2012; hotel and rental incomes are likely to be less material over the period. These sources of cash will suffice Country Garden's liquidity requirements.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Country Garden's sales are likely to remain resilient over the next six to 12 months despite an ongoing market correction in China. We estimate the company's contracted sales at RMB35 billion-RMB40 billion and a moderate growth in total borrowings. We believe that Country Garden will maintain adequate liquidity while pursuing growth.

We may lower the rating if Country Garden's sales or margins are materially weaker than we expect or its debt-funded expansion is more aggressive than we anticipate. EBITDA interest coverage of less than 3x, a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of more than 5x, or EBITDA margins materially lower than 25% for a sustainable period would indicate such weakness. We could also downgrade the company if there is a significant shift in its business model or it introduces aggressive shareholder-capital-return initiatives.

We may raise the rating if Country Garden's financial risk profile improves due to strong sales, good profitability, and well-managed leverage. An upgrade trigger could be an adjusted ratio of total debt to EBITDA staying at less than 3.0x and EBITDA interest coverage remaining more than 5.0x on a sustained basis.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Key Rating Factors For Chinese Real Estate Developer, June 2, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008