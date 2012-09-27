In our opinion, Country Garden's sales are likely to remain concentrated in
Guangdong for at least the next two years, although the concentration has been
reducing. Nearly 47% of the company's land bank is concentrated in Guangdong.
The ratio of Country Garden's contracted sales outside its home market of
Guangdong to its total contracted sales increased to about 36% in the first
half of 2012, from about 24% in 2008.
We expect Country Garden's sales performance to remain healthy over the next
six to 12 months and that the company will largely meet its sales target for
2012. Country Garden's business model targets owner-occupiers in some third-
and fourth-tier cities such as Huizhou, and the suburban areas of first- and
second-tier cities, such as Guangzhou and Shenzhen. In the first seven months
of 2012, the company's contracted sales of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 25.8 billion
were 60% of its full-year budget of RMB43 billion. We expect sales to
accelerate in the remaining part of 2012. The company plans to launch 13 new
projects in the second half of the year compared with only a handful in the
first six months.
Country Garden's revenue is likely to increase 10%-20% each year for the next
two years due to its competitively-priced products and project pipeline.
However, its EBITDA margins are likely to fall to about 25% in 2012-2013 from
over 28% in the past two years due to higher selling and administration
expenses to promote sales and protect pricing. The company's profitability has
improved and stabilized since bottoming in late 2009, when it expanded to new
markets outside Guangdong with lower prices and higher costs. In our base case
scenario, we expect revenue of RMB38 billion in 2012.
Country Garden's financial performance is likely to remain sensitive to
volatile profitability due to the company's low-margin, high-volume business
model.
Liquidity
Country Garden's liquidity is "adequate," as our criteria define the term. The
company's sources of liquidity, including cash and available banking
facilities, will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next six to 12
months. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following expectations and
assumptions:
-- Country Garden's net liquidity sources will remain positive even if
EBITDA declines more than 15%.
-- The financial covenants of the company's bank facility in Hong Kong
have sufficient headroom.
-- Country Garden can absorb low-probability high-impact shocks because
of its good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow.
-- The company raised about RMB1.73 billion through a share placement
earlier this year.
-- Its liquidity sources include a cash balance of more than RMB13.62
billion, of which RMB9.5 billion was unrestricted at the end of June 2012.
-- Uses of liquidity mainly consist of construction, land costs, taxes,
and selling, general, and administrative expenses.
Our liquidity calculation does not take into account Country Garden's bank
facilities of RMB10.5 billion (as of June 30, 2012) in China due to their
uncommitted nature. However, these facilities provide the company with
financial flexibility.
Country Garden has above-average banking relationships in China compared to
its peers'. However, the company has limited access to the banking market in
Hong Kong. We expect contracted sales to generate cash flows of RMB35
billion-RMB40 billion in 2012; hotel and rental incomes are likely to be less
material over the period. These sources of cash will suffice Country Garden's
liquidity requirements.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Country Garden's sales are
likely to remain resilient over the next six to 12 months despite an ongoing
market correction in China. We estimate the company's contracted sales at
RMB35 billion-RMB40 billion and a moderate growth in total borrowings. We
believe that Country Garden will maintain adequate liquidity while pursuing
growth.
We may lower the rating if Country Garden's sales or margins are materially
weaker than we expect or its debt-funded expansion is more aggressive than we
anticipate. EBITDA interest coverage of less than 3x, a debt-to-EBITDA ratio
of more than 5x, or EBITDA margins materially lower than 25% for a sustainable
period would indicate such weakness. We could also downgrade the company if
there is a significant shift in its business model or it introduces aggressive
shareholder-capital-return initiatives.
We may raise the rating if Country Garden's financial risk profile improves
due to strong sales, good profitability, and well-managed leverage. An upgrade
trigger could be an adjusted ratio of total debt to EBITDA staying at less
than 3.0x and EBITDA interest coverage remaining more than 5.0x on a sustained
basis.
