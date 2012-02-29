BRIEF-Financial 15 Split Corp announces successful overnight offering
* Financial 15 Split Corp announces successful overnight offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 29 -
Summary analysis -- Chrysler Group LLC ---------------------------- 29-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Michigan
Primary SIC: Motor vehicles
and car bodies
Mult. CUSIP6: 17120R
Mult. CUSIP6: 17121E
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Jun-2011 B+/-- B+/--
10-Jun-2009 NR/-- NR/--
30-Apr-2009 D/-- D/--
22-Dec-2008 CC/-- CC/--
07-Aug-2008 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
31-Jul-2008 B-/-- B-/--
02-Jul-2007 B/-- B/--
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' corporate credit rating reflects our assessment of Michigan-based automaker Chrysler Group LLC's business risk profile as "weak," and its financial risk profile as "aggressive" as defined by our criteria. Under our criteria, the combination of these profiles is consistent with our corporate credit rating.
* Farmland Partners - on Feb 14, entered into loan agreement which provides for term loan of $27.2 million; term loan matures on February 14, 2027 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lbvvHx) Further company coverage:
Feb 16 U.S. stocks eked out enough gains at the open on Thursday for the Dow and the Nasdaq to hit all-time intraday highs for the sixth session in a row, helped by gains in technology and energy companies.