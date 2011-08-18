(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Sujeet & Associates (Sujeet) a
National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of
additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.
The ratings reflect the consistent growth in Sujeet's revenues since its
establishment and its comfortable debt metrics. As per the firm's estimates for
FY11, its revenue grew by 45.7% yoy to INR308m (FY09: INR142.9m), with EBITDA
margin of 8.0% (FY10: 6.4%, FY09: 4.4%). Consequently, its gross interest
coverage, though declined, was comfortable at 5.7x in FY11 (FY10: 8.4x, FY09:
3.8x), while its net financial leverage (adjusted debt net of cash/operating
EBITDA) improved to 0.6x in FY11 from 1.0x in FY10 (FY09: 2.6x).
The ratings are constrained by Sujeet's small size and pressure on its
margins, making it vulnerable to liquidity pressures in a highly competitive and
fragmented market. The ratings are further constrained by the company's weak
order book of INR204.5m as of end-June 2011 (0.66x of FY11 revenues). Further,
Fitch notes that Sujeet faces client concentration risk as 95.5% of its
construction revenue was derived from National Highways Authority of India
('AAA(ind)'/Stable) in FY10.
A positive rating action may result from a significant increase in Sujeet's
profitability on a sustained basis. Conversely, a negative rating action may
result from any decline in its profitability deteriorating its net financial
leverage.
Sujeet was incorporated in February 2001 as a partnership firm, owned by
Sujeet Kumar Singh and Kiran Singh. The firm was converted to a private limited
concern as M/s Harsh Global Private Limited in November 2010. It is primarily
engaged in road construction and civil work for the Government of India, state
governments and semi government departments and is also a distributor of the
products and services of Reliance Infocomm Limited. Its head office is in
Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The construction business contributed around 65% to
Sujeet's revenue in FY10.
Sujeet's bank facilities have been rated as follows:
- INR8.5m long-term loans: 'Fitch B+(ind)';
- INR7.5m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch B+(ind)'/'Fitch
A4(ind)'; and
- INR60m non-fund-based limits: 'Fitch A4(ind)'.