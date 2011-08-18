(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Sujeet & Associates (Sujeet) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The ratings reflect the consistent growth in Sujeet's revenues since its establishment and its comfortable debt metrics. As per the firm's estimates for FY11, its revenue grew by 45.7% yoy to INR308m (FY09: INR142.9m), with EBITDA margin of 8.0% (FY10: 6.4%, FY09: 4.4%). Consequently, its gross interest coverage, though declined, was comfortable at 5.7x in FY11 (FY10: 8.4x, FY09: 3.8x), while its net financial leverage (adjusted debt net of cash/operating EBITDA) improved to 0.6x in FY11 from 1.0x in FY10 (FY09: 2.6x).

The ratings are constrained by Sujeet's small size and pressure on its margins, making it vulnerable to liquidity pressures in a highly competitive and fragmented market. The ratings are further constrained by the company's weak order book of INR204.5m as of end-June 2011 (0.66x of FY11 revenues). Further, Fitch notes that Sujeet faces client concentration risk as 95.5% of its construction revenue was derived from National Highways Authority of India ('AAA(ind)'/Stable) in FY10.

A positive rating action may result from a significant increase in Sujeet's profitability on a sustained basis. Conversely, a negative rating action may result from any decline in its profitability deteriorating its net financial leverage.

Sujeet was incorporated in February 2001 as a partnership firm, owned by Sujeet Kumar Singh and Kiran Singh. The firm was converted to a private limited concern as M/s Harsh Global Private Limited in November 2010. It is primarily engaged in road construction and civil work for the Government of India, state governments and semi government departments and is also a distributor of the products and services of Reliance Infocomm Limited. Its head office is in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The construction business contributed around 65% to Sujeet's revenue in FY10.

Sujeet's bank facilities have been rated as follows:

- INR8.5m long-term loans: 'Fitch B+(ind)';

- INR7.5m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch B+(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'; and

- INR60m non-fund-based limits: 'Fitch A4(ind)'.