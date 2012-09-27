S&P base-case operating scenario

Our base-case scenario assumes that Barry Callebaut's EBITDA margin is likely to decrease in fiscal 2012, which ends on Aug. 31, on the back of lower first-half 2012 due to high investments. The group's reported EBITDA margin fell to 8.7% in the first six months of the fiscal year, compared with 9.9% in the same period of the previous fiscal year on nonrecurring costs to support further growth and costs for the implementation of outsourcing agreements. However, we expect the group's EBITDA margin to remain in the high single digits for 2012 and 2013.

Barry Callebaut reaffirmed its 6%-8% growth targets for 2010 to 2013, and its average EBIT growth targets in local currencies at least in line with volume growth. We still expect changes in foreign currencies to negatively affect the group's results, but we believe new outsourcing contracts, continuing development of the high-margin specialty gourmet segment, and a growing presence in emerging markets will allow for mid-single-digit annual volume growth.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We project that Barry Callebaut will achieve a Standard & Poor's ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to gross debt of between 25% to 30% in 2012, in line with the 28% achieved for the financial year ended Aug. 31, 2011.

Our forecast does not factor in any large acquisitions in the coming quarters. We therefore expect Barry Callebaut's ratio of Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA to remain below 3.0x at the end of fiscal 2012.

Liquidity

We assess Barry Callebaut's liquidity profile as "adequate" under our criteria. Our calculation takes into consideration the following sources of cash:

-- EUR83.7 million of cash on the balance sheet as of Feb. 29, 2012;

-- About EUR200 million undrawn under the syndicated credit facility;

-- EUR132 million of cash inflow in 2012 from the disposal of the European Consumer Products business; and

-- Our anticipation of annual reported FFO of about Swiss franc (CHF)300 million a year.

We take into account the following uses of cash:

-- Short-term debt of CHF335 million as of Feb. 29, 2012, including commercial paper;

-- Capital expenditure (capex) of CHF180 million; and

-- Working capital outflows of about CHF150 million.

We also believe that Barry Callebaut will retain adequate headroom above 15% under its main covenants.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Barry Callebaut will report adjusted debt to EBITDA of 2.5x-3.0x and FFO to debt of about 30% at the end of fiscal 2012--financial metrics that we consider to be adequate for the current rating.

We might consider a negative rating action if Barry Callebaut were to cease delivering steady organic growth, a key factor supporting our ratings. This could occur if there was supply disruption in a cocoa-producing region. Furthermore, a sizable, largely debt-financed acquisition resulting in adjusted debt to EBITDA of more than 3.0x would not be compatible with our assessment of the group's financial risk profile as "intermediate."

At this stage we consider a positive rating action unlikely because Barry Callebaut's capital-intensive business model, volatile working capital swings, and current financial policy constrain ratings upside.

