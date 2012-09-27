S&P base-case operating scenario

Our base-case scenario for PTH factors in its dependence on dividends from TVN, and our base-case scenario for TVN. PTH does not have any operations of its own and dividends received from TVN are its sole source of income.

Given the rapid deterioration of the TV advertising market in Poland in the second quarter of the year we have revised down our base-case scenario, and we now assume a mid to high-single-digit decline for full-year 2012. We anticipate that TV advertising revenues will develop in line with the market trend and a declining EBITDA margin for TVN in 2012. We expect that TVN's EBITDA margin will contract to 32% in 2012, owing to falling advertising revenues, only partially offset by cost savings and increasing investments in content to maintain a leading audience share.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Our base-case scenario factors in the approximately EUR4 million in dividends that PTH received from TVN in 2012, and, in 2013, a dividend payout ratio calculated on net income commensurate with TVN's policy of paying out dividends in the 30%-50% range, with similar dividend restrictions in its bond documentation. We believe that PTH could receive about EUR30 million of dividends in 2013. Following the regulatory approval of the merger between "n", TVN's pay-TV platform and Cyfra+, the Polish arm of the French pay-TV platform Canal+, and the sale of TVN's Internet portal, Onet, to Ringer Axel Spring Media AG (not rated), we estimate that TVN is likely to report a noncash revaluation pre-tax gain of Polish zloty (PLN)350 million in 2012, or PLN700 million if the Onet sale is completed early next year. The revaluation gain will result in a substantial increase in net income that year, and 2013's dividend. We view PTH's EUR18 million in escrowed cash as of June 2012, and the abovementioned dividend flow as sufficient to cover the next three semi-annual coupon payments of about EUR14.5 million each due on its EUR260 million senior secured bond maturing in 2017.

Liquidity

We assess PTH's liquidity as "less than adequate," according to our criteria. We believe coverage of sources of liquidity to uses will likely fall short of 1.2x in 2012. That said, we also believe that PTH's liquidity should prove sufficient to cover its debt service obligations for the next six months.

PTH's sources of liquidity in the second half of 2012 will rely on approximately EUR18 million in cash on the balance sheet that includes the EUR4 million of dividends paid by TVN. We understand that the use of the cash is restricted to the payment of the annual coupon of the EUR260 million senior secured bond, which amounts to EUR29 million per year and is paid semiannually.

Beyond the six months' time horizon, we expect PTH's annual interest payment in 2013 to be covered by dividend flows from TVN. With the completion of the two transactions involving TVN's pay-TV and Internet operations, expected to occur in the fourth quarter, we expect TVN to record a net revaluation gain of PLN350 million in 2012, or PLN700 million if the Onet sale is completed early next year, which would boost its 2012 net income and allow a sizable dividend payment in 2013. We expect that TVN's dividend payout will remain within the 30%-50% range that is permitted under the bond documentation, but given the exceptionally high net income that will be reported, we forecast that the absolute value of PTH's dividends will be around EUR30 million.

We also believe that in the event of an unexpected liquidity shortfall at PTH, ITI will likely support PTH's debt service obligations. For example, ITI could use part of the EUR145 million in net proceeds received from the sale of its 40% stake in N-Vision ("n"'s parent company) to Canal+. In addition, ITI holds a 1.6% stake in TVN that is excluded in the security package of the senior secured notes and that it could monetize, if needed.

Recovery analysis

The EUR260 million notes issued by PTH are rated 'B-', the same level as the corporate credit rating. The issue rating reflects the senior secured status of the notes and the absence of debt with a higher priority.

Outlook

The stable outlook primarily reflects our view that PTH's liquidity will remain sufficient to cover its debt service obligations for the next six months. The outlook also reflects our expectation that TVN will continue to generate cash and provide substantial dividends to PTH that should allow the company to meet its financial obligations in 2013. The current outlook also assumes that ITI would likely provide financial support to PTH to cover any potential liquidity shortfalls, if needed.

We might consider a negative rating action on PTH if TVN's operating performance and cash flow generation deteriorated, or if any other event resulted in significantly lower-than-expected dividend payments to PTH in the next six to 12 months. A negative rating action on TVN would also result in downward rating pressure on PTH.

We consider a positive rating action unlikely, given our view of PTH's less than adequate liquidity and limited financial flexibility.

