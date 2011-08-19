(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Shree Sant Kripa Appliances Private Limited (SSKAPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. The list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect SSKAPL's established, decade-long relationship with Samsung India Electronics India Private Limited (SIEL), and continue to benefit from the latter's strong position in the Indian mobile handset market. Further, SSKAPL does not face any price volatility as both purchase and selling prices are determined by SIEL. The ratings also reflect the company's credibility with mobile phone distributors and over two-decade-long experience of its management in electronics trading.

The ratings are however constrained by SSKAPL's thin EBITDA margins (FY11: 1.47%, FY10: 0.96%), inherent in the trading business. The ratings are also constrained by the company's tight liquidity position in FY11 due to its nearly full utilization of working capital limits.

Negative rating guidelines include a sustained decline in SSKAPL's interest coverage (EBITDA/interest) to below 2x and/or deterioration of its EBITDA margins resulting in its financial leverage (net debt/EBITDAR) exceeding 4.5x on a sustained basis. A negative rating action may also result from non-renewal of its distribution agreement with SIEL, expiring in January 2012, and/or the appointment of additional distributor(s) by SIEL in the western region.

SSKAPL is a distributor of SIEL's mobile handsets in five regions (i.e. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Chhattisgarh). In FY11, the company reported revenue growth of 70% yoy to INR22,962m, moderate financial leverage of around 3.17x (FY10: 2.32x) and EBITDA interest coverage of around 2.77x (FY10: 2.57x). It had total debt of INR1,275m as on 31 March 2011, mainly consisting of working capital facilities.

SSKAPL's bank facilities have been assigned ratings as follows:

- INR1,230m total fund-based limits: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)';

- INR250m non-fund based limits: 'Fitch A3(ind)'.