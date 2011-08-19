(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Transurban Finance Company Pty Limited's (TFC) new AUD100m senior secured bank facility due August 2014 a Long-Term rating of 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.

Fitch has also assigned a final rating of 'A-' to TFC's AUD200m senior secured fixed rate medium-term notes maturing 8 June 2016. The Outlook is Stable. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 1 June 2011 and conforms to the assumptions made while assigning the expected rating.

"The ratings on the new bank facility and the MTNs recognise the continuing financial robustness and cash-flow strength of Transurban Group's Transurban) underlying portfolio, which consists of mature toll road assets in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, and the expectation of sustained revenue growth from these assets," said Robert Zivcic, Director in Fitch's Global Infrastructure & Project Finance Group. "As with most other Australian projects, refinancing is an important rating consideration. Transurban has a long established record of refinancing well before the maturity date of a facility. Transurban has not experienced any difficulties in refinancing TFC debt, or project debt in projects where it holds an interest", added Mr Zivcic.