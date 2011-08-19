(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 19 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Singapore's EQ Insurance Co Ltd's (EQI) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable.

The rating reflects EQI's prudent underwriting approach, liquid investment mix, healthy capital level, in relation to business growth, and seasoned management team. On the other hand, EQI faces continuing challenges of building its franchise, gaining market recognition and positioning in the competitive Singaporean market, as well as properly executing its business plans.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the insurer is likely to continue to adopt a prudent underwriting approach and maintain healthy financial fundamentals as it expands.

EQI commenced its operations in March 2007 as a direct general insurer in Singapore. The company sources almost 100% of its business from the Singaporean market, which is largely free from natural catastrophes, unlike other Asian markets. The experienced management team adopts a conservative approach in underwriting its business, with a strong emphasis on bottom-line profitability as opposed to mere top-line growth. EQI's capital quality is sound, comprising entirely of equity capital and retained earnings, with no financial leverage.

Key rating drivers that could result in a one-notch upgrade for EQI would be sustained and significant improvement in its operating performance arising from prudent management and good underwriting discipline, a more established market franchise and positioning, and the maintenance of healthy capital levels relative to its business profile. However, a significant weakening in its credit profile - for example if its net premium leverage is consistently higher than 2.5x, and sustained operating losses with combined ratio of above 105% for an extended period - could lead to a downgrade.

The rating was assigned with less than five years of audited information available.

EQ Insurance was formerly known as Equatorial Re, which went into run-off in 1997. The company received regulatory approval to operate as a direct general insurer in Singapore in February 2007 and was capitalised at SGD25m.