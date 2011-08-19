Russia says did not carry out air strikes on Syria's Idlib - Ifax
MOSCOW, Feb 7 Russia's Defence Ministry on Tuesday said media reports that its planes had bombed the rebel-held Syrian city of Idlib were not true, Interfax news agency reported.
Aug 19 Knorr-Bremse AG
*Moody's upgrades Knorr-Bremse AG to A3 from Baa1, outlook stable
MOSCOW, Feb 7 Russia's Defence Ministry on Tuesday said media reports that its planes had bombed the rebel-held Syrian city of Idlib were not true, Interfax news agency reported.
Feb 7 Emerson Electric Co reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower costs, and raised its full-year sales and earnings forecasts.
BERLIN, Feb 7 The founder of Media-Saturn, the consumer electronics group owned by Metro, is considering a legal challenge to the German retailer's plan to split into two companies, potentially delaying the move.