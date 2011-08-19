(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 19 -

OVERVIEW

-- A significant number of loans in UCI 10 and UCI 11's portfolios are currently paying reduced monthly installments and are, in our view, more at risk of falling into arrears than loans that have never been in such arrangements.

-- Following our analysis, we have lowered and kept on CreditWatch negative our ratings on all classes of notes in UCI 10 and 11.

-- UCI originated and currently services the residential mortgage loans backing these transactions.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and kept on CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on all classes of notes in Spanish residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions Fondo de Titulizacion Hipotecaria UCI 10 and Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos UCI 11 (see list below).

From 2007, these UCI transactions have experienced increasing levels of severe arrears that peaked in 2009. Since then, we understand that the servicer, Union de Creditos Inmobiliarios, Establecimiento Financiero de Credito S.A. (UCI), decided to adopt a more proactive approach to arrears management and, among other policies, to offer temporary reductions of monthly installments to borrowers experiencing payment difficulties. UCI enters into this kind of agreement only when it considers the borrower's difficulties to be temporary.

UCI has provided us with data showing that about 75% of the loans that were in performing arrangements are now performing. However, in our opinion, these loans are still more at risk of falling into arrears than loans that have never been in performing arrangements.

The data show that borrowers that had entered into performing arrangements with some existing unpaid installments are more at risk of falling back into arrears than borrowers that had entered into performing arrangements without any unpaid installments. We performed our analysis applying an increased foreclosure frequency rate to loans that are, or have been, in performing arrangements.

Moreover, such agreements could, in our view, postpone the recognition of losses and delay the breach of interest-deferral triggers on the junior notes. The postponement of arrears and defaults will also increase, in our opinion, the probability that the interest-deferral trigger for the class B notes in UCI 10 will be hit, since this trigger is based on the 90+ day arrears rate over the current asset balance.

As a result of this credit and cash flow analysis, and despite the fact that the reserve funds in both transactions are currently fully-funded and arrears are decreasing, we have lowered our ratings on all classes of notes in UCI 10 and 11.

We have also kept these ratings on CreditWatch negative, pending further loan performance data on loans with temporarily reduced installments. We are monitoring the performance of such pools and will take any appropriate rating action in due course.

UCI 10 and 11 are Spanish RMBS transactions. UCI 10 is backed by a pool of first-ranking mortgages secured over owner-occupied residential properties in Spain while UCI 11 is backed by a pool of first-ranking mortgages secured over owner-occupied residential properties in Spain and a pool of unsecured personal or second-lien mortgage loans. The underlying assets are all associated with first-ranking mortgages originated by UCI.