(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' issue rating to Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co.'s (A-/Stable/--) kikin funding, which will be issued in September 2011. The issuance amount is JPY20 billion; the coupon rate is fixed; and the final maturity is in September 2016.

The rating on the kikin funding addresses the prospects for full and timely interest payments on the kikin funding and the full repayment of principal by the final maturity date. The issue rating on the kikin funding is two notches lower than the long-term counterparty credit rating on Fukoku Life. The gap reflects the subordination of the kikin funding in the event that Fukoku Life is liquidated, as well as the mandatory payment deferral clauses included in the contract for the kikin funding.

The long-term counterparty credit rating on Fukoku Life reflects the insurer's solid customer base in niche markets and relatively stable core insurance profits supported by its third-sector insurance business. In our opinion, the company maintains capitalization at an adequate level, relative to the risks that it assumes. It is our view that capitalization will remain adequate as long as Fukoku Life maintains core insurance profits at their current level and limit investment losses by strengthening risk controls.

In our assessment of the company's capital, we do not give an intermediate equity credit to the kikin funding. This is mainly because the kikin's term until maturity is relatively short at five years. However, we view the company's track record of kikin issuance as a positive factor for our assessment on the company's financial flexibility.

