Aug 19 -

OVERVIEW

-- Fukoku Life 2011 Kikin SPC Series One Specified Bonds is a securitization backed by Fukoku Life's "kikin" funding.

-- The preliminary 'BBB' rating reflects our view of the credit quality of the kikin funding, credit facility support, and the bankruptcy-remoteness of the special-purpose entity, among other factors.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has assigned its preliminary 'BBB' rating to Fukoku Life 2011 Kikin Securitization Special Purpose Co.'s (Fukoku Life 2011 Kikin SPC) Series One Specified Bonds ("tokutei shasai"; see list below). The JPY20 billion notes will ultimately be backed by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co.'s [FKMLI.UL ] (Fukoku Life; A-/Stable/--) JPY20 billion "kikin" funding, a form of subordinated debt issue by Japanese mutual life insurers.

The preliminary rating reflects our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the full repayment of principal by the final maturity date. The preliminary rating is based on information as of Aug. 19, 2011. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of a final rating that differs from the preliminary rating. The final rating will be assigned when the issue amount and the terms of the notes are finalized, and an analysis of the transaction is completed, including a review of the transaction's structure, cash flow, documents, and legal opinions.

The preliminary rating on the notes is based on the following:

-- The credit quality of the kikin funding--rated 'BBB' by Standard & Poor's--that backs the notes;

-- Ample cash reserve to mitigate the risks related to withholding tax on the interest payments on the kikin funding in the first year;

-- A credit facility agreement between Fukoku Life and Fukoku Life 2011 Kikin SPC to mitigate liquidity risks related to withholding tax on the interest payments on the kikin funding; and

-- The status of Fukoku Life 2011 Kikin SPC as a special-purpose, bankruptcy-remote entity.

PRELIMINARY RATING ASSIGNED

Fukoku Life 2011 Kikin Securitization Special Purpose Co.

Series One Specified Bonds

Amount Rating Maturity

JPY20 bil. BBB Sept. 12, 2016

The transaction's expected closing date is Sept. 12, 2011.